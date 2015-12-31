Gameday - Adirondack (15-7-2-3) Vs. Reading (17-11-1-1)

December 31, 2016 - ECHL (ECHL) - Adirondack Thunder News Release





WHO: Adirondack Thunder (15-7-2-3) vs. Reading Royals (17-11-1-1)

WHAT: ECHL REGULAR SEASON GAME

WHEN: Saturday, December 31, 2016 @ 5:30 PM

WHERE: Glens Falls Civic Center - Glens Falls, NY

TONIGHT'S MATCHUP: The Thunder and Reading Royals square off in Upstate New York for the first time this season, after they meet in Reading just eight days ago. The Royals were victorious by a 5-2 margin in the season opener between the two teams, the first of 11 meetings this season.

DUDE, WHERE'S MY GAME?: Adirondack and Reading were scheduled to meet at the Civic Center on Tuesday, December 20 to open their season series but the game was postponed due to building damage at the GFCC. The game has been rescheduled for Tuesday, January 24 in a 7:00 p.m. start. The New Year's Eve game now becomes the first between Adirondack and Reading in Glens Falls for the second season in a row.

READING RAILROAD: Forward Greg Wolfe led the Thunder against Reading a season ago with eight points (3-5-8) from 10 games played. Defenseman Patch Alber led the way with a team-high six assists while forward James Henry amassed six points (1-5-6) in just eight games. Reading was also on the losing end of the Thunder's only regular season overtime or shootout win at the GFCC, courtesy of shootout goals from Peter MacArthur and Dana Fraser on 12/31/15.

HUNGRY LIKE THE WOLFE: Thunder forward Greg Wolfe picked up another point in Friday's loss at Reading, an assist, following up on a three-point effort on Thursday in Elmira, which included the game-winning goal with just four seconds to play in overtime. Wolfe has now collected ten points (3-7-10) over his past 10 games played, finding the scoresheet in eight of those ten contests.

A DECEMBER TO REMEMBER: Adirondack rookie Dennis Kravchenko added an assist on Friday in Reading, his third in two nights last week. Overall for the month of December, Kravchenko has collected 11 points (5-6-11) in just nine games played. The 5-9 forward has picked up three multi-point games, including a career-high three points on December 10 against Norfolk.

ALONG CAME POLLOCK: Thunder forward Brett Pollock scored his team's first goal on Friday in Reading, his fifth marker of the season. Pollock, originally a second round draft pick of the Dallas Stars, has now collected six points (3-3-6) over his last six games played, headlined by a three-point night on December 10 against Norfolk,

UPWARDS AND ONWARDS: Forward Brian Ward earned his first AHL recall of the season as he signed a PTO with the Albany Devils on Friday afternoon. Already in the AHL, defenseman Mathieu Brodeur has made his mark with the Syracuse Crunch as he collected his first goal of the season on 12/28 against Hershey. The 6-6 blueliner now has two points and a +4 rating in 10 games with Syracuse this season.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





ECHL Stories from December 31, 2016

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.