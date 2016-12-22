Gameday - Adirondack (14-6-2-3) At Elmira (6-14-4-0)

December 22, 2016 - ECHL (ECHL) - Adirondack Thunder News Release





WHO: Adirondack Thunder (14-6-2-3) @ Elmira Jackals (6-14-4-0) WHAT: ECHL REGULAR SEASON GAME

WHEN: Thursday, December 22, 2016 @ 7:00 PM

WHERE: First Arena - Elmira, NY

TONIGHT'S MATCHUP: The Thunder and Elmira Jackals square off for the fourth time this season with Adirondack holding a 2-0-1 record against their New York rivals to date. The two teams will square off six more times after tonight, with the next meeting on January 10 at the Glens Falls Civic Center.

JACK UP THE JACKALS: In the season series thus far against Elmira, the Thunder are led offensively by forward Mikkel Aagaard, who has collected four points (1-3-4) over three games played. Forward Phil Lane has netted three goals in two games to lead all skaters in goals scored, while defenseman Alex Wall leads the way from the point with three points (1-2-3) in two games played.

AN UNUSUAL SCHEDULE: The Thunder faced an unusual obstacle in their schedule as they saw their home game on Tuesday against Reading canceled due to building damage at the Glens Falls Civic Center. The Thunder will now play today and tomorrow before their holidays and will reschedule Tuesday's game at a later date.

ON THE ROAD AGAIN: Adirondack is one of the ECHL's top road teams this season, as they enter tonight's action leading the Eastern Conference with nine road wins and 19 road points. The Thunder trail only Toledo (.831) in road winning percentage with a .731 mark courtesy of a 9-3-1 record away from Glens Falls.

POWER SURGE: The Thunder rank near the top of the league leaders on the power play, as they sit tied for second in the ECHL on road power-play percentage (25.0%) and seventh in the league in overall power play percentage (20.8%). Adirondack blueliner Patch Alber ranks third league-wide in power-play assists from defensemen with eight, while forward Dennis Kravchenko is tied for third amongst rookie forwards with three goals in just 10 games played.

MR. 200: Adirondack Thunder forward and alternate captain James Henry hit a professional milestone last week as he appeared in his 200th career professional game on Thursday against Brampton. Henry is currently in his fourth professional season, all of which have been with the Thunder organization between Stockton and Adirondack. Henry has amassed 113 points (35-78-113) in his career to date.

GOT A LITTLE CAPTAIN IN YOU: Thunder Captain Peter MacArthur picked up his second three-point game of the season as he netted a goal and two assists in the Thunder's victory on Friday against Brampton. MacArthur scored his eighth goal of the season in the first period, which equaled his total from a season ago in 25 less games. Since November 12th, MacArthur has amassed 14 points (7-7-14) over 13 games played, scoring at over a point-per-game pace.

