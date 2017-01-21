GameDay - Aces at Utah - Saturday, January 21, 2017
January 21, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) - Alaska Aces News Release
Aces at Utah Saturday, January 21, 2017
5:00pm AST Maverik Center, W. Valley, UT
Radio: 103.7 FM and 750 AM KFQD Watch: ECHL-TV
The Aces got back in the win column with a gritty 3-1 win last night over the Utah Grizzlies. Stephen Perfetto had two goals and an assist, Tim Wallace blasted home a power play goal for insurance in the third period, and goaltender Kevin Carr stopped 32 shots for his 10th victory of the season. The game was hard-fought and physical, with Garet Hunt and Mackenze Stewart each getting into fisticuffs with Utah tough guy Travis Howe. The Aces hung tough through the third period, with Carr standing tall during two consecutive Utah power plays.
Following tonight's game with the Grizzlies, the Aces are scheduled to fly out of Salt Lake City Sunday around 1:30 and arrive in Anchorage via Seattle near 10:30pm.
Alaska will then prepare for the visiting Idaho Steelheads Wednesday, Friday and Saturday at the Sullivan Arena.
Here are the numbers for tonight...
Aces Grizzlies
Record 21-11-1-4 16-19-3-1
Points 47 36
Last 10 5-5-0-0 6-3-1-0
Division standing 4th Mountain 5th Mountain
Conference standing 7th West 10th West
ECHL standing 9th 20th (tie)
Power play (ECHL) 20-132 15.2% (19th) 25-159 15.7% (16th)
Penalty kill (ECHL) 20-142 85.9% (6th) 27-164 83.5% (14th)
Goals Peter Sivak (30) Cuddemi/Daly (17)
Assists Stephen Perfetto (27) Erik Bradford (24)
Points Peter Sivak (53) Erik Bradford (31)
Penalty Minutes Garet Hunt (130) Travis Howe (103)
Plus/Minus Peter Sivak (+22) Tim Daly (+18)
Goaltending Games Kevin Carr (22) Ryan Faragher (18)
Wins Kevin Carr (10) Ryan Faragher (8)
Goals Against Average Kevin Carr (2.88) Ryan Faragher (3.07)
Save Percentage Kevin Carr (.909) Ryan Faragher (.893)
Head Coach Rob Murray Tim Branham
NEXT ON THE SCHEDULE...
Saturday, Jan. 21 Aces at Utah
5:00pm AST
Wednesday, Jan. 25 Idaho at Aces
7:15pm AST
All games on 103.7 FM and 750 AM KFQD with the "Voice of the Aces" Kurt Haider.
