GameDay - Aces at Idaho - Saturday, January 7
January 7, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) - Alaska Aces News Release
Aces at Idaho Saturday, January 7, 2017
5:10pm AST CenturyLink Arena, Boise
Radio: 103.7 FM and 750 AM KFQD Watch: ECHL-TV
Idaho won the first game of the series Wednesday, defeating the Aces 6-1. Joe Faust, Kellan Lain, Travis Ewanyk, Anthony Luciani, Branden Trook and Joe Basaraba all scored for Idaho. Tim Wallace tallied a power play goal for Alaska. Steelhead goaltender Branden Komm made 44 saves for the win.
The Steelheads also captured the second game Friday 4-1. Will Merchant has 3 assists, Jefferson Dahl and Anthony Luciani has 1 goal and 1 assist. Phillippe Desrosiers had 31 saves. The Aces goal was scored by Danny Moynihan in the first period, assisted by Nolan Descoteaux. The win was Idaho's fourth straight. Alaska has lost two in a row.
Here are the numbers for tonight...
Aces Steelheads
Record 18-9-1-4 20-11-2-1
Points 41 43
Last 10 5-4-0-1 7-3-0-0
Division standing 4th Mountain 1st Mountain
Conference standing 7th West 3rd West
ECHL standing 11th 5th
Power play (ECHL) 11-112 16.1% (18th) 30-131 22.9% (1st)
Penalty kill (ECHL) 14-122 88.5% (2nd) 24-137 82.5% (19th)
Goals Peter Sivak (24) Travis Ewanyk (14)
Assists Stephen Perfetto (22) Jefferson Dahl (23)
Points Peter Sivak (45) Jefferson Dahl (34)
Penalty Minutes Garet Hunt (119) Charlie Dodero (68)
Plus/Minus Peter Sivak (+14) Zach Bell (+12)
Goaltending Games Kevin Carr (18) Branden Komm (17)
Wins Kevin Carr (8) Branden Komm (9)
Goals Against Average Lukas Hafner (2.13) Branden Komm (2.44)
Save Percentage Lukas Hafner (.939) Phillippe Desrosiers (.921)
Head Coach Rob Murray Neil Graham
NEXT ON THE SCHEDULE...
Wednesday, Jan. 11 Orlando at Aces
7:15pm AST
Friday, Jan. 13 Orlando at Aces 7:15pm AST
Saturday, Jan. 14 Orlando at Aces
7:15pm AST
All games on 103.7 FM and 750 AM KFQD with the "Voice of the Aces" Kurt Haider.
