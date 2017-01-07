GameDay - Aces at Idaho - Saturday, January 7

January 7, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) - Alaska Aces News Release





Aces at Idaho Saturday, January 7, 2017

5:10pm AST CenturyLink Arena, Boise

Radio: 103.7 FM and 750 AM KFQD Watch: ECHL-TV

Idaho won the first game of the series Wednesday, defeating the Aces 6-1. Joe Faust, Kellan Lain, Travis Ewanyk, Anthony Luciani, Branden Trook and Joe Basaraba all scored for Idaho. Tim Wallace tallied a power play goal for Alaska. Steelhead goaltender Branden Komm made 44 saves for the win.

The Steelheads also captured the second game Friday 4-1. Will Merchant has 3 assists, Jefferson Dahl and Anthony Luciani has 1 goal and 1 assist. Phillippe Desrosiers had 31 saves. The Aces goal was scored by Danny Moynihan in the first period, assisted by Nolan Descoteaux. The win was Idaho's fourth straight. Alaska has lost two in a row.

Here are the numbers for tonight...

Aces Steelheads

Record 18-9-1-4 20-11-2-1

Points 41 43

Last 10 5-4-0-1 7-3-0-0

Division standing 4th Mountain 1st Mountain

Conference standing 7th West 3rd West

ECHL standing 11th 5th

Power play (ECHL) 11-112 16.1% (18th) 30-131 22.9% (1st)

Penalty kill (ECHL) 14-122 88.5% (2nd) 24-137 82.5% (19th)

Goals Peter Sivak (24) Travis Ewanyk (14)

Assists Stephen Perfetto (22) Jefferson Dahl (23)

Points Peter Sivak (45) Jefferson Dahl (34)

Penalty Minutes Garet Hunt (119) Charlie Dodero (68)

Plus/Minus Peter Sivak (+14) Zach Bell (+12)

Goaltending Games Kevin Carr (18) Branden Komm (17)

Wins Kevin Carr (8) Branden Komm (9)

Goals Against Average Lukas Hafner (2.13) Branden Komm (2.44)

Save Percentage Lukas Hafner (.939) Phillippe Desrosiers (.921)

Head Coach Rob Murray Neil Graham

NEXT ON THE SCHEDULE...

Wednesday, Jan. 11 Orlando at Aces

7:15pm AST

Friday, Jan. 13 Orlando at Aces 7:15pm AST

Saturday, Jan. 14 Orlando at Aces

7:15pm AST

All games on 103.7 FM and 750 AM KFQD with the "Voice of the Aces" Kurt Haider.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





ECHL Stories from January 7, 2017

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.