GameDay - Aces at Colorado - Friday, February 3, 2017

In game one of this series Wednesday, the Aces came out with great energy and stood toe to toe with the Eagles, who were determined to establish a physical game. However, the energy waned as the game went along, and Alaska suffered a 5-2 loss. Dax Lauwers scored on a nice one-time bomb from the blue line that just got over the shoulder of Colorado goaltender Kent Simpson and under the crossbar. Later in the game Tim Coffman snapped a shot from the right circle on the run, but it wasn't enough to thwart the Colorado power play that scored twice.

Michael Garteig stopped 29 shots in the Alaska net.

The loss ended a three-game Aces win streak, and perpetuated a Colorado win streak that has now reached 4 games.

Tim Coffman

After tonight, the Aces play the Eagles one more time in this series, tomorrow night at 5:05pm AST before heading home to

prepare for the Utah Grizzlies Wednesday, Thursday and Friday of next week.

In other Aces news, goaltender Lukas Hafner has been released. Hafner saw action in 5 games, winning 3 games and suffering a shootout loss in the other two. His GAA was 2.13 and save percentage of 94 per cent.

Here are the numbers for tonight...

Aces Eagles

Record 24-13-1-4 27-14-1-3

Points 53 58

Last 10 6-4-0-0 6-4-0-0

Division standing 4th Mountain 1st (tie) Mountain

Conference standing 5th West 2nd (tie) West

ECHL standing 8th 4th (tie)

Power play (ECHL) 21-151 13.9% (22nd) 43-185 23.2% (3rd)

Penalty kill (ECHL) 27-165 83.6% (13th) 30-185 83.8% (11th)

Goals Peter Sivak (32) Matt Garbowsky (26)

Assists Stephen Perfetto (31) C. Pierro-Zabotel (39)

Points Peter Sivak (59) C. Pierro-Zabotel (57)

Penalty Minutes Garet Hunt (153) Tiegen Zahn (172)

Plus/Minus Peter Sivak (+23) Matt Register (+20)

Goaltending Games Kevin Carr (25) Clarke Saunders (24)

Wins Kevin Carr (12) Clarke Saunders (16)

Goals Against Average Kevin Carr (2.97) Kent Simpson (2.57)

Save Percentage Kevin Carr (.907) Clarke Saunders (.913)

Head Coach Rob Murray Aaron Schneekloth

NEXT ON THE SCHEDULE...

Friday, Feb. 3 Aces at Eagles

5:05pm AST

Saturday, Feb. 4 Aces at Eagles

5:05pm AST

All games on 103.7 FM and 750 AM KFQD and on ECHL-TV.

