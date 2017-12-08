News Release

Gamecocks Set to Play at Spirit Communications Park USC will host College of Charleston on May 9 on Bull Street

COLUMBIA, S.C. - The South Carolina Gamecocks announced their 2018 baseball schedule after the Thanksgiving holiday. With that announcement, the Columbia Fireflies are proud to announce that Spirit Communications Park will play host to a neutral site game between the College of Charleston and the Gamecocks on Wednesday, May 9th at 7pm.

South Carolina will be the home team and will be in the 3rd base home dugout - the same dugout former Gamecock great Gene Cone called home for the 2017 season as a member of the Columbia Fireflies. "We are extremely excited to have the opportunity to host a Gamecock baseball game here at Spirit Communications Park," said Fireflies president John Katz. "Carolina has such a storied baseball history, and we're looking forward to giving the players and fans from both teams a first-class experience that they will remember for years to come."

South Carolina head baseball coach Mark Kingston's team has a familiar face to Fireflies fans on his roster, as former Fireflies ticket intern, senior 3B Jonah Bride, returns to Spirit Communications Park. The College of Charleston is coached by former South Carolina head coach, Chad Holbrook.

Giving back to the community is extremely important to both the University and to the Fireflies. In that spirit of giving, a portion of all ticket sales from the game will be donated to Palmetto Health Children's Hospital.

"This is a wonderful opportunity for our baseball program to take part in a game that benefits a great cause in Palmetto Health Children's Hospital," said USC Athletics Director Ray Tanner. "Our team will enjoy playing in Spirit Communications Park and it should be a tremendous experience for our squad."

There will be an advance ticket purchase window available to Columbia Fireflies and South Carolina Season Ticket Holders during the week of January 8, 2018. Tickets will go on general sale on January 15, 2018.

