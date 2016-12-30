Game Tonight at 7:05PM at the BOK Center

December 30, 2016 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release





Game Tonight

7:05PM

Tulsa Oilers vs Utah Grizzlies

Ticket Specials

Call 918-632-7825

Bid right now on three of these jersey on the Dash Auction App, the only mobile sports auction platform in the biz. Up for bid is #11 Dan DeSalvo, #32 and Kale Kessy and #1 Steven Summerhays.

1. Head to the App Store or Google Play and search for "DASH Auction" or go to on your . www.dashapp.io mobile device.

2 Scroll down until you see "Tulsa Oilers"

3. Place your bids!

Check out the 25th Anniversary throwback jerseys the Tulsa Oilers will be wearing Friday Dec 30 Tulsa Oilers vs. Utah Grizzlies at 7:05PM at the BOK Center.

All game worn jerseys will be auctioned off LIVE in OneOK Club immediately following the game

3 Options & Games To Choose From:

Limited Quantity of tickets in party areas.

New Year's Party 2017:

Luxury Suite VIP Party Areas

Limited Quantity of tickets in VIP and party areas.

# NewYearsParty2017

Tulsa Oilers Holiday Packs

Are still available for purchase through January 1

FREE SHIPPING

Call 918-632-7825

