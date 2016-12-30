Game Tonight at 7:05PM at the BOK Center
December 30, 2016 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release
Game Tonight
7:05PM
Tulsa Oilers vs Utah Grizzlies
Ticket Specials
Call 918-632-7825
Text 918-559-7825
Bid right now on three of these jersey on the Dash Auction App, the only mobile sports auction platform in the biz. Up for bid is #11 Dan DeSalvo, #32 and Kale Kessy and #1 Steven Summerhays.
1. Head to the App Store or Google Play and search for "DASH Auction" or go to on your . www.dashapp.io mobile device.
2 Scroll down until you see "Tulsa Oilers"
3. Place your bids!
Check out the 25th Anniversary throwback jerseys the Tulsa Oilers will be wearing Friday Dec 30 Tulsa Oilers vs. Utah Grizzlies at 7:05PM at the BOK Center.
All game worn jerseys will be auctioned off LIVE in OneOK Club immediately following the game
Call: 918-632-7825
Text: 918-559-7825
3 Options & Games To Choose From:
Limited Quantity of tickets in party areas.
New Year's Party 2017:
Luxury Suite VIP Party Areas
Buy Online Now
Limited Quantity of tickets in VIP and party areas.
Call: 918-632-7825
Call: 918-632-7825
Text: 918-559-7825
# NewYearsParty2017
3 Options & Games To Choose From:
1. New Year's Party 2017:
4 tickets for $17
Buy Online Now
2.New Year's Party 2017:
Party Areas - $17 per person includes drinks -Buy Online Now
3. New Year's Party 2017:
Luxury VIP Party Areas
Buy Online Now
Limited Quantity of tickets in VIP and party areas.
Call: 918-632-7825
Text: 918-559-7825
Tulsa Oilers Holiday Packs
Are still available for purchase through January 1
BUY NOW ONLINE
FREE SHIPPING
CALL 918-632-7825
TEXT 918-559-7825
Call 918-632-7825
