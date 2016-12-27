Game Tonight 7:05PM - Tulsa Oilers vs Missouri Mavericks - $1 Beer

December 27, 2016 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release





Tulsa Oilers vs Missouri Mavericks

$1 Beer Night

Tuesday December 27

7:05PM at the BOK Center

Do you want to paint the ice?

Paint The Ice Party - Tuesday Dec 27- After the game.

Oilers will play three (3) games on the painted ice on Dec 30, 31 & Jan 1.

BUY TICKETS ONLINE

Paint The Ice Only

If you already have game tickets

$5 for season ticket holder

$10 for non-season ticket holders

# NewYearsParty2017

3 Options & Games To Choose From:

1. New Year's Eve 2017 - 4 tickets for $17 - order here:

2.New Year's Eve 2017 - Party Areas - $17 per person includes drinks - order here:

3. New Year's Eve 2017 - Luxury VIP Party Areas - order here:

Limited Quantity of tickets in VIP and party areas.

Tulsa Oilers Holiday Packs

Are still available for purchase through January 1

BUY NOW ONLINE

FREE SHIPPING

CALL 918-632-7825

TEXT 918-559-7825

ECHL Stories from December 27, 2016

