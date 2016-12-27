Game Tonight 7:05PM - Tulsa Oilers vs Missouri Mavericks - $1 Beer
December 27, 2016 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release
Tulsa Oilers vs Missouri Mavericks
$1 Beer Night
Tuesday December 27
7:05PM at the BOK Center
Do you want to paint the ice?
Paint The Ice Party - Tuesday Dec 27- After the game.
Oilers will play three (3) games on the painted ice on Dec 30, 31 & Jan 1.
BUY TICKETS ONLINE
Call 918-632-7825
Text 918-559-7825
Paint The Ice Only
If you already have game tickets
$5 for season ticket holder
$10 for non-season ticket holders
# NewYearsParty2017
3 Options & Games To Choose From:
1. New Year's Eve 2017 - 4 tickets for $17 - order here:
2.New Year's Eve 2017 - Party Areas - $17 per person includes drinks - order here:
3. New Year's Eve 2017 - Luxury VIP Party Areas - order here:
Limited Quantity of tickets in VIP and party areas.
Tulsa Oilers Holiday Packs
Are still available for purchase through January 1
BUY NOW ONLINE
FREE SHIPPING
