GAME REPORT : Williams and Oilers Blank Rush

News Release

TULSA, OK - The Tulsa Oilers shutout out the Rapid City Rush 3-0 Tuesday at the BOK Center behind 30 saves from Devin Williams to start a stretch of four games against division opponents in five days.

In his first game back in an Oilers uniform, Dan DeSalvo helped setup the game's first goal, ultimately deflected into the net by Ryan Tesink 2:55 into the first period. Tulsa was unsuccessful on three first period power plays, but led 1-0 after one, outshooting Rapid City 17-8 in the frame.

Rapid City outshot Tulsa 16-11 in the middle period, as the 1-0 score held through 40 minutes. Williams stopped all 23 Rush shots through two periods.

The Oilers peppered Rapid City goaltender Adam Vay to a tune of 47 shots, including 19 in the third period, as Joey Sides and Charlie Sampair added insurance goals in the final stanza.

The Oilers host the Wichita Thunder at 7:05pm Wednesday on the York Plumbing Ice at the BOK Center.

