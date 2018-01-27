GAME REPORT: Utah Scores on 3 of 6 Power Plays in Win over Oilers

News Release

WEST VALLEY CITY, UT - The Utah Grizzlies, benefited by three goals on six power play opportunities, defeated the Tulsa Oilers 5-2 Friday at the Maverik Center.

The Oilers took the game's first lead, when Adam Pleskach scored into a wide open net from the edge of the crease 4:49 into the game. Utah had an answer when Jon Puskar scored on the Grizzlies first of three power plays in the frame to tie the score at 1-1. The Grizzlies added a second goal when Austin Ortega buried a rebound on the third Utah power play of the period.

Brad Navin added to the Grizzlies lead with a second period tally that made it 3-1. Utah outshot Tulsa 24-16 through 40 minutes, thanks in part to five power play opportunities.

Utah extended its lead to 4-1, when Cliff Watson scored on a deflection off of a skate early in the third period. Tulsa made it interesting, when Garrett Ladd fired home a one-timer from high in the slot to cut the deficit in half. But Brendan Harms completed a three-point night with the Grizzlies' third power play goal to complete the scoring.

