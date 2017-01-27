GAME REPORT: Utah Doubles up Tulsa 4-2

News Release

UTAH DOUBLES UP TULSA 4-2

Oilers score twice in the third period, but fall short against Grizzlies, who opened up 4-0 lead in the first two periods.

Box Score

WEST VALLEY CITY, UT - The Tulsa Oilers scored two goals in the third period for the second straight game, but it was too little, too late, as the Oilers fell 4-2 to the Utah Grizzlies on Friday at the Maverik Center.

Erik Bradford gave the Grizzlies a 1-0 lead when he snapped a shot over the glove of Oilers goaltender Keegan Asmundson at the end of a 3-on-2 rush with 8:16 left in the opening period. Utah outshot Tulsa 10-7 in the first 20 minutes of play.

Utah opened up the score to 4-0 in the first half of the second period. First, Colin Martin tallied a power play goal 1:23 into the frame to make it 2-0. Then, Taylor Richart and Tim Daly scored 53 seconds apart during a 4-on-4 situation to bring the Grizzlies' lead to four. Asmundson was pulled at that point for Jay Williams, who made his Oilers debut. Williams stopped all seven shots he faced the rest of the frame.

The Oilers spoiled Utah goaltender Troy Redmann's shutout bid, when Danick Paquette tapped in a rebound 5:11 into the third. Then Phil Brewer cut the Grizzlies lead in half with 7:41 to play on a quick shot from a sharp angle beneath the right circle. Redmann finished with 27 saves in the win, while Asmundson took the loss, stopping 13 of 17 shots in 26:10 of action. Williams turned away all 16 shots he faced in relief.

UP NEXT: The Oilers finish the season series against the Grizzlies Saturday at the Maverik Center in West Valley City, UT. The game is scheduled for 8pm CST and can be heard on www.tulsaoilers.com, "Listen Live", or seen on ECHL.TV, with coverage starting at 7:45.

