GAME REPORT: Steelheads Edge Oilers 2-1
January 22, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release
TULSA, OK - The Tulsa Oilers opened Sunday's game against the Idaho Steelheads with a quick goal, but were stymied in 46 of 47 shots by Steelheads goaltender Branden Komm in a 2-1 loss at the BOK Center.
Darcy Murphy gave the Oilers an early lead 1:08 into the game, when he slid a backhander past Komm after a point shot was tipped on its way to the net. The Steelheads scored back-to-back goals to take a 2-1 lead into the first break.
Anthony Luciani scored the first one on a wrist shot from the slot, before Jefferson Dahl added the second goal on a quick shot over the glove of Oilers goalie Colin Stevens, who left the game with an injury with 2:07 left in the opening period and did not return.
The Oilers outshot the Steelheads 18-9 in the middle stanza, but the score stayed the same, as Komm stopped all 18 shots, and Tulsa's backup goaltender Keegan Asmundson turned away all 9 Idaho attempts.
Asmundson finished with 16 saves in relief, while the Oilers peppered Komm with shots, but Idaho hung on for the narrow victory and the weekend sweep.
UP NEXT: The Oilers hit the road again for five straight games away from the BOK Center. Tulsa faces Colorado on Wednesday at 8:05 CST from the Budweiser Event Center. Catch the action on www.tulsaoilers.com, "Listen Live", or watch the game on ECHL.TV, with coverage starting at 7:50. Then the Oilers head to Utah for two meetings with the Grizzlies next Friday and Saturday, before facing Allen twice the following week in Texas.
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.