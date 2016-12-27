GAME REPORT: Oilers Skate Past Mavs 5-2

December 27, 2016 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release





TuLSA, OK - The Tulsa Oilers returned home after a short Holiday Break and earned a convincing 5-2 win Tuesday over the Missouri Mavericks Tuesday at the BOK Center to snap a six-game home winless streak ahead of a three game New Years Weekend in Tulsa.

Missouri opened the game with a 4-0 shots advantage in the first two minutes and scored the game's first goal, when a Tyler Elbrecht shot found the net through a screen. From there, Tulsa dominated the rest of the first period, outshooting the Mavericks 21-2 in the final 18 minutes of the frame. *Garrett Ladd* tied the game at 1-1 on an Oilers power play, and *Danick Gauthier* gave Tulsa the lead with a quick wrist shot that fooled Mavericks goaltender Josh Robinson.

Tulsa added two more goals to its total in the second period to lead 4-1 at the second intermission. *Shawn* *Bates* fired a one-timer from the left circle for the third Oilers goal, and on the next shift, *Dmitri Ognev* scored a highlight-reel goal to make it 4-1 when he blew by a Missouri defenseman and made a quick move to sneak the puck past Robinson. Oilers goalie *Colin Stevens* stopped all 14 shots in the period.

Ladd picked up his second goal of the night on a third period breakaway, which was his fifth goal of the season against his former team and seventh total. The Mavericks added a goal in garbage time that deflected off of an Oiler stick, but Stevens stopped 29 of 31 shots in the victory.

The Oilers finish the final week of 2016 with three home games this weekend at the BOK Center. Tulsa hosts Utah Friday at 7:05pm, when the Oilers will wear special throwback jerseys honoring the 25th Anniversary of the 1992-93 Championship Team. The Oilers then host Wichita at 7:05pm on New Years Eve and 4:05pm New Years Day, before embarking on a season-long eight-game road trip.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





ECHL Stories from December 27, 2016

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.