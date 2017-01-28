GAME REPORT: Oilers Drop Hart-Fought Battle in Utah
January 28, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT - The Tulsa Oilers battled back from a 0-2 third period deficit to tie the Utah Grizzlies, before Utah broke the tie on a late power play to defeat the Oilers 3-2 Saturday at the Maverik Center.
The Grizzlies took a 1-0 lead 2:10 into the game, when Colin Martin buried a second rebound past Tulsa goaltender Jay Williams. Utah added to the lead, when ECHL All-Star Erik Bradford scored his second of the weekend on a one-timer from the high slot. The Grizzlies outshot the Oilers 18-7 in the opening frame and led 2-0 after one.
Tulsa dominated the second period, but could not find a way to beat Grizzlies goaltender Ryan Faragher. The Oilers outshot Utah 22-7 in the frame, but Faragher stopped everything he saw, carrying a 2-0 shutout into the third period. Neither team converted on four power plays in the first 40 minutes of play. Keegan Asmundson replaced Williams to start the second period and finished the game.
Darcy Murphy ended the shutout bid when he snuck a shot inside the post 6:03 into the third period. Danick Gauthier tied the game at 2-2 with 6:03 remaining in regulation, when he spun and shot the puck between the legs of Faragher. Both goals were setup by Oilers newcomer Tyson Fawcett. But the Grizzlies received their eighth power play with just over two minutes left, and Martin scored his second of the game on the doorstep with 1:13 left to push Utah to the win.
UP NEXT: The Oilers will see the leaders of the Mountain Division, the Allen Americans, three times next week. The first two will be in the Lone Star State on Thursday and Friday at 7:05pm at the Allen Event Center. Both games can be heard on www.tulsaoilers.com by clicking "Listen Live", or viewed on ECHL.TV, with coverage starting at 6:50. Tulsa then returns home for the 9th Annual Pink in the Rink Game on Saturday at the BOK Center to wrap up the three game series against Allen.
