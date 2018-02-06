GAME REPORT: Mallards Top Oilers in a Shootout

February 6, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release





MOLINE, IL - The Quad City Mallards battled back to edge the Tulsa Oilers 4-3 in a shootout Tuesday in a continuation of their November 17 game that was suspended in the second period due to a medical scare.

WHERE WE LEFT OFF: Before the game was suspended with 12:08 to play in the second period back on November 17, the Oilers held a 2-1 lead thanks to goals for Joey Sides in the first period and Dmitrii Sergeev early in the second. Shortly after Sergeev's goal, Brayden Low answered for the Mallards to bring Quad City within one. The contest was halted when Oilers coach Rob Murray suffered a medical emergency on the bench.

Tuesday in the continuation of the game, the Oilers added to their lead when Kale Kessy threw a puck to the net that fooled goaltender Ivan Kulbakov and skipped in across the goal line with 3:40 to play in the period. But Gergo Nagy brought the Mallards back to within one, when he lifted a shot past Oilers goaltender Jake Hildebrand into the top of the net with 15 seconds to play in the frame.

Quad City tied the score at 3-3 when Triston Grant fired a shot past Hildebrand right off of a face-off win in the Oilers zone. Neither team was able to find the tiebreaking goal the rest of regulation, followed by a scoreless five-minute overtime period. Tristan King and Nagy both scored in the shootout, while Tommy Vannelli and Dan DeSalvo were stopped by Kulbakov, as the Mallards picked up the two points.

The Oilers will continue on to Kalamazoo to face the Wings for the only time this season Wednesday at 6:00pm CT at the Wings Event Center. Catch the action on the Sports Animal, www.tulsaoilers.com or ECHL.TV, with coverage starting at 6:45pm.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





ECHL Stories from February 6, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.