GAME REPORT: Arseneau Hat Trick Leads Allen Past Tulsa

TULSA, OK - The Allen Americans rode a natural hat trick from Vincent Arseneau to a 5-2 win Saturday over the Tulsa Oilers at the BOK Center, snapping the Oilers' three-game winning streak.

The Americans scored three goals in the opening frame, all of them off the stick of Arseneau, as his natural hat-trick put Allen up 3-0 after one. The Oilers pulled starting goaltender Jake Hildebrand for backup Devin Williams after the third goal.

Allen improved its lead to 4-0 when Casey Pierro-Zabotel snuck behind the Oilers defense and scored a short-handed goal 1:14 into the second period. The Oilers spoiled Jeremy Brodeur's shutout bid late in the second period, when Garrett Ladd scored Tulsa's Teddy Bear Toss goal for the second straight season with 1:45 left in the stanza.

Bryan Moore added to Allen's lead when he scored from the right circle to make it 5-1 early in the final period, but Tulsa never quit. Mike McKee fired a shot past Brodeur from the left circle to bring the Oilers back to within three. The Americans took care of business the rest of the way, thanks to a 44-save performance from Brodeur, as Allen won its third straight matchup with Tulsa.

