Game Recap: Wings Cruise Past Walleye at Huntington Center

TOLEDO, OH- The Kalamazoo Wings were backed by five unanswered goals in less than 12 minutes of game time on Saturday, as they cruised past the Toledo Walleye, 5-2, at the Huntington Center.

Displaying a physical start to the game, Toledo and Kalamazoo both looked energized in the opening period of their contest. The chances were even during the first twenty minutes, and each team's goalie took control of the contest. Kalamazoo's Nick Riopel made ten first-period saves, as did his counterpart Jake Paterson.

As the second period progressed as a scoreless tie into the final seven minutes, the offensive floodgates opened. Toledo struck first after creating an odd-man rush, as Tyson Spink carried the puck ahead with Evan Rankin on a two-on-zero rush. Spink drove the goal and slipped a backhander through the legs of Riopel for his 21st goal of the season.

Less than three minutes later, Kalamazoo came to life and knotted the game at one. Blake Kessel joined the attack from his defensive position and caught a feed up the middle from Peter Schneider. Kessel weaved his way towards the goal and chipped a top-corner forehand over the glove of Paterson.

As the minutes continued to shed in the second period, Kalamazoo took over the lead with Josh Pitt's fifth goal of the season. Holding the puck behind the net, Pitt looked up and saw endless space between him and the goal. As he walked untouched towards the net, Pitt squared up and found the stick-side corner of the goal.

With the teams entering the third period in a one-goal game, Kalamazoo upped their intensity and took control of every facet. Pitt tacked on his second of the night with a nifty deke in front of Paterson's goal that gave the Wings a 3-1 edge.

Less than a minute later, Tanner Sorenson negated an icing with a hustle play and served a pass to Lane Scheidl in the high slot. Scheidl reeled in the feed and ripped a shot that slid through the legs of Paterson and into the goal. The goal was Scheidl's 17th of the season and tied his career high for goals in a year.

As the onslaught continued, Kyle Bushee notched the fifth goal of the night for Kalamazoo with his long-range wrist shot. As the puck came out to the tape of Bushee at the blue line, he sailed a wrist shot that flew its way over the shoulders of Paterson and into the goal.

With less than ten seconds to go, Toledo scored their second of the night, but Kalamazoo still cruised to the final horn with a lopsided road victory.

Next: Kalamazoo @ Quad City Mallards- Friday, February 3, 8:05 p.m., iWireless Center.

Broadcast information: Friday's game will air on AM 1660 The Fan in Kalamazoo or online at www.1660thefan.com/listen-live.

Notes: Justin Taylor is on an eight-game point streak... Sorenson has assists in six straight games... Riopel made 29 saves and earned his third-straight win... Kalamazoo have won six of their last seven games...Five Wings skaters had multi-point games... Kalamazoo's power play went 0/4 and the penalty kill went 4/5... Taylor and Sorenson set a season-high by going +4 during the game.

