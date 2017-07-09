Game Recap: Thunder Take 10th Straight Win on Littell Strength

News Release

Righty Zack Littell fired eight innings of one-run ball to lead the Thunder to their tenth straight win, a 4-3 victory over the New Hampshire Fisher Cats in front of 5,135 fans on Saturday night at ARM & HAMMER Park.

The 10-game win streak for the Thunder is the longest since May 6-16 of 2010. 59 wins matches the most for wins in a season before the All Star break since 2005 by the Thunder. Trenton has won 13 straight games against New Hampshire and are 15-1 against the Fisher Cats this season.

New Hampshire scored the game's first run in the top of the first inning when Danny Jansen knocked Jonathan Davis in with a sacrifice fly off of Zack Littell.

The Thunder offense responded in their half of the second when Billy Fleming led off the inning with a double and Zack Zehner followed him with a two-run home run to right-center.

With a 2-1 lead in his pocket, Zack Littell dialed in on his way to his fourth win with the Thunder. Littell retired 21 of the final 23 batters he faced and punctuated it by striking out the side in his final inning. All told, Littell went eight innings allowed one unearned run, on four hits and one walk. He struck out seven and dropped his ERA to 1.67. Littell has struck out 32 batters in 27 innings pitched with the Thunder.

The Thunder padded their lead with single runs in the fifth and seventh inning. Jorge Mateo hit an opposite-field solo home run in the seventh to push the advantage to 4-1.

Cale Coshow surrendered a two-run home run in the ninth inning, but, struck out Matt Dean with the tying run on first base to earn his 12th save of the season.

Zehner extended his on-base streak to 18 games with his second inning home run. Mateo has reached base in all 12 games he's played with the Thunder and is batting .435 with two home runs and 15 RBI.

Your Thunder continue go for the sweep on Sunday afternoon at 1pm against the Fisher Cats. RHP Brody Koerner (1-0, 0.00) will start for the Thunder RHP Sean Reid-Foley (5-6, 4.42) will go for New Hampshire. The first 1,000 fans, ages 5-15, will receive a Thunder Kids Wallet! Tickets are available by phone at 609-394-3300 or online at TrentonThunder.com.

