Game Recap: Squirrels End Win Streak, Shutout Erie 4-0

ERIE, Pa--- The Erie SeaWolves (47-45) saw their seven-game winning streak come to a disappointing end after the Richmond Flying Squirrels (39-53) held Erie's offense to a five-hit shutout as the SeaWolves fell 4-0.

The Squirrels struck first in the third as C.J. Hinojosa got aboard with a two-out single, stole second and came around to score on an RBI ground-rule double from Myles Schroder as Richmond took an early 1-0 lead.

The Flying Squirrels added onto their lead in the sixth as Jerry Sands got on base with a one-out walk before coming around to score on Brandon Bednar's two-out RBI Double as Richmond took a 2-0 lead.

The Squirrels continued to build their lead as Daniel Carbonell got a leadoff double, advanced to third on a balk and came in to score on Slade Heathcott's RBI single. Afterwards, he would reach third following a Hinojosa single and a Schroder walk before he in to score on a wild pitch as Richmond went up 4-0.

Flying Squirrels pitcher Cory Taylor (3-8) picked up the win, giving up four hits and two walks while striking out six in seven innings.

SeaWolves pitcher Beau Burrows (2-3) got the loss, giving up two runs on six hit and two walks while striking out six in 5.2 innings.

The Wolves will be back in action tomorrow night at 7:05 P<, as Erie will send LHP Tyler Alexander (5-6, 4.94 ERA) to the mound while Richmond will have RHP Jordan Johnson (4-6, 4.61 ERA).

Cowboy Monkey Rodeo returns to UPMC Park Tuesday presented by Laser Eye Surgery of Erie. The best sheep dog riding monkeys will put on a show tomorrow!

The first 250 kids ages 12 and under will receive a voucher for a free Smith's hot dog, UTZ Chips and a Pepsi fountain drink, presented by 94.7 BOB FM.

It will also be Two Buck Tuesday at UPMC Park, where fans can enjoy $2 drink specials in the Bud Light Beer Garden through the 6th inning.

