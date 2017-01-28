Game Recap: Sound Tigers 3, Phantoms 2

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (Janua ry 28, 2017) - The Bridgeport Sound Tigers (25-15-1-1), proud AHL affiliate of the New York Islanders, celebrated their season-best seventh straight win on Saturday with a 3-2 victory over the Lehigh Valley Phantoms (29-12-2-0) at Webster Bank Arena.

Josh Winquist, Steve Bernier and Travis St. Denis each found the back of the net, while Jaroslav Halak (6-1-2) made 29 saves to collect his fifth straight win. In addition, Brent Thompson became the Sound Tigers' all-time winning head coach, recording his 134th career victory behind the club's bench.

Bridgeport is 4-2-0-0 against Lehigh Valley this season, accounting for one-third of the Phantoms' regulation losses.

Each of the first four goals were scored on special teams including Lehigh Valley's opening tally, shorthanded, less than 10 minutes into the first. With Samuel Morin in the box for high sticking, the Phantoms capitalized on miscommunication among the Sound Tigers defense. It led to a 2-on-1 opportunity for the visitors, in which Scott Laughton skated up the left boards and blew a slap shot past Halak's glove at the 8:40 mark. It was his ninth goal of the season.

The Sound Tigers bounced back on the power play when Winquist scored his third goal in the past two games. Josh Ho-Sang began the play from behind the net, passing the puck to Michael Dal Colle at the left post. Instead of shooting, he quickly slipped the puck through the crease to Winquist who lifted it over the glove of Anthony Stolarz for his eighth tally of the season.

Bridgeport took its first lead of the game with another power-play goal, this one courtesy of Bernier. With Robert Hagg in the box for elbowing, Devon Toews crossed into the neutral zone and chipped a pass ahead to Andrew Rowe down the left wing. From there the seventh-year forward funneled a centering feed to the doorstep where Bernier redirected it high over Stolarz's glove at the 1:46 mark of the third.

Just under four minutes later, the Phantoms tied the game at 2-2 with their own power-play goal from Will O'Neill. With Kellen Jones in the box for holding, Jordan Weal fed the puck to O'Neill at the top of the point, where the latter hammered a shot through traffic and over Halak's glove at 5:41.

Just 33 seconds later, St. Denis netted his team-leading fourth game-winning goal, the only tally at even strength. Connor Jones controlled the puck in the Phantoms' zone and slid a diagonal pass to St. Denis in the slot. There, the rookie forward ripped a quick shot over Stolarz's glove to give Bridgeport the lead at 6:14 of the third period.

The Sound Tigers went 2-for-4 on the power play and 4-for-5 on the penalty kill. Stolarz (10-4-0) stopped 18 shots in the Phantoms' loss. Lehigh Valley outshot Bridgeport 31-21.

