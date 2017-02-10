Game Recap: Sound Tigers 1, Bruins 0

February 10, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bridgeport Sound Tigers News Release





PROVIDENCE, R.I. - Jaroslav Halak (9-1-2) turned back all 42 shots he faced and Ryan Pulock scored the only goal as the Bridgeport Sound Tigers (28-16-1-1), proud AHL affiliate of the New York Islanders, earned a 1-0 win over the Providence Bruins (27-13-5-3) at the Dunkin' Donuts Center on Friday.

Halak has now won eight straight games dating back to Jan. 20, boasting a 1.83 goals-against-average, .936 save percentage and two shutouts during that span. Offensively, Pulock's tally was his sixth in the last nine games and his fourth game-winner in the last seven contests.

In addition, the Sound Tigers have won 10 of their last 11 games and now sit four points behind Providence for third place in the Atlantic Division standings.

Providence outshot Bridgeport 21-18 through the first two periods, but Halak and Bruins' goaltender Malcolm Subban were both sharp early on, pushing a scoreless deadlock to the final frame.

Pulock delivered the game's only strike at the 14:34 mark, helping Bridgeport to a 4-1-0-0 record against Providence this season. Josh Winquist won a faceoff to Michael Dal Colle in the neutral zone before the latter slid a pass to Josh Ho-Sang on the left wing. Ho-Sang traveled to the bottom of the circle and forced a diagonal feed to Pulock at the right point, where the third-year defenseman settled, delayed and fired a slap shot past Subban. It was his 10th goal of the season to lead all Sound Tigers' blue-liners.

Providence pulled Subban in the final 90 seconds, but couldn't produce the equalizer. The Bruins have been shutout twice this season, both times against Bridgeport in back-to-back games.

The Sound Tigers went 0-for-3 on the power play and 4-for-4 on the penalty kill. Subban (6-10-5) made 24 saves in the Bruins' loss.

Providence outshot Bridgeport 42-25.

Pink in the Rink: Bridgeport continues a three-game weekend series tomorrow with a 7 p.m. rematch against the Providence Bruins at Webster Bank Arena.

