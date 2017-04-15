Game Recap: SeaWolves Rumble to Series Win in Binghamton

News Release

ERIE 5-9-0

BINGHAMTON 1-6-1

The SeaWolves jumped ahead early on Saturday afternoon at NYSEG Stadium and never trailed as they finished off a series win with a 5-1 victory over the Binghamton Rumble Ponies.

Erie wasted no time in the top of the first inning for the second straight game against Binghamton starter Casey Delgado. Jason Krizan led off the game with an opposite-field single. Jeff McVaney followed and belted a two-run home run to left for a 2-0 lead.

The SeaWolves added to the lead in the second. With one out, Kody Eaves doubled off the wall and moved to third on an A.J. Simcox groundout. Krizan walked to put runners on the corners. With McVaney batting, Erie executed a double steal as Eaves scored from third for a 3-0 lead.

Logan Watkins led off the Erie third and reached on an error. He moved to third on a Mike Gerber base hit and scored on a Christin Stewart base knock for a 4-0 Erie advantage.

The SeaWolves final run came in the top of the fourth. Simcox led off with a single and Krizan walked putting two on base. A wild pitch advanced both runners into scoring position. McVaney followed with a free pass, loading the bases for Watkins. Watkins lifted a sacrifice fly to right, scoring Simcox for a 5-0 lead.

The lone Binghamton run came in the home half of the fourth against Erie starter Matt Crouse. Matt Oberste led off with a double and moved to third on a deep flyout off the bat of Cody Decker. David Thompson lifted a sacrifice fly to right, scoring Oberste making it 5-1.

Three Erie relievers, A.J. Achter, Mike Zagurski and Jeff Ferrell combined to keep Binghamton off the scoreboard for the final four innings of the game.

Crouse (1-0) earned the win allowing a run on five hits with a walk and two strikeouts over five innings of work.

Delgado (0-2) took the loss for the Rumble Ponies allowing five runs, four earned, on seven hits with two walks and three strikeouts in three innings.

The SeaWolves will have the day off on Sunday and continue the road trip on Monday night at People's Natural Gas Field against the Altoona Curve at 6 p.m. Lefty Anthony Vasquez (1-0, 2.57 ERA) takes the mound for Erie against RHP Yeudy Garcia (0-1, 27.00 ERA).

