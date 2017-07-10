Game Recap: SeaWolves Complete Sweep of Senators

News Release

The SeaWolves completed a three-game series sweep by taking down the Harrisburg Senators 7-4 on Sunday afternoon at FNB Field.

Erie jumped ahead in the top of the first against Harrisburg starter Kyle McGowin . Harold Castro singled with one out and stole second. With two outs, Dominic Fiociello extended his hitting streak to 11 straight games with an RBI double over the left fielder's head, scoring Castro for a 1-0 lead. Christin Stewart followed with an RBI single, scoring Ficociello for a 2-0 lead.

Harrisburg responded in the bottom of the first against Erie starter Matt Crouse. Darian Sandford led off with a single and moved to second on a wild pitch. With one out, Jose Marmolejos reached on an error, giving the Sens the tying run on base. With two outs, Drew Ward homered to right, giving the Senators a 3-2 lead.

The SeaWolves quickly regained the lead in the second. Wade Hinkle led off with a walk and A.J. Simcox singled to put the tying run in scoring position. With one out, Logan Watkins singled to load the bases for Castro. Castro hit a bouncer on the right side of the infield, beat out the throw for an infield hit and with an errant throw by Khayyan Norfork, two runs scored for a 4-3 SeaWolves advantage.

Erie added to the lead in the fourth. With two outs, Castro came up with his third hit of the game, an RBI double to center, scoring Watkins to make it a 5-3 game. Kody Eaves followed with a two-run blast over the wall in right for a 7-3 lead. The home run for Eaves was his eighth of the season, second of the series and fourth in July.

Harrisburg cut into the lead in the fourth. Yadiel Hernandez walked with one out and scored on a Jake Lowery double to make it 7-4.

Erie reliever Zac Reininger worked a scoreless ninth inning to earn his first save of the season. Erie's bullpen did not allow a run the entire series.

Crouse (5-2) earned the win for the SeaWolves. Hallowed four runs, one earned, on six hits with three hits and four strikeouts in five innings of work.

McGowin (0-5) took the loss allowing seven runs, six earned, on eight hits with three walks and four strikeouts in four innings.

Erie finished the season series with the Senators by taking 10 of the 13 meetings. The SeaWolves won the final seven games against Harrisburg.

