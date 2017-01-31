Game Recap: Revs Open Preseason with 1-1 Draw Against
January 31, 2017 - Major League Soccer (MLS) - New England Revolution News Release
CASA GRANDE, Ariz. - The New England Revolution earned a 1-1 draw in the club's 2017 preseason debut against expansion side Minnesota United FC in Arizona. The match saw Revolution newcomer Antonio Mlinar Delamea and SuperDraft picks Brian Wright, Napo Matsoso, and Joshua Smith make their first appearances with New England. The match also marked Minnesota's first ever preseason contest as a MLS club.In the first half, the Revolution's best scoring opportunity came in the 12th minute, when Wright's quick move inside the 18-yard box earned a penalty. Teal Bunbury stepped up to take the attempt, but his shot was saved over the crossbar. Minnesota took a first-half lead in the 39th minute after a frenzied sequence in front of New England's goal, which included a diving Matt Turner save.
Both teams made wholesale changes ahead of the second half, including Cody Cropper taking over for Turner in net. Cropper made his first save in the 57th minute and rose up again in the 64th minute to clear a shot from distance over the crossbar. The Revs broke through with the equalizer in the 78th minute on a cross from Donnie Smith, which was netted with a headed finish by Kei Kamara.
The Revolution will train in Casa Grande, Ariz. on Wednesday and Thursday ahead of the club's next preseason contest, a meeting with the New York Red Bulls on Friday, Feb. 3 at 1:30 p.m. ET. New England will then travel to Tucson, Ariz. to take on Sporting Kansas City in the final match of the first leg of the 2017 preseason on Tuesday, Feb. 7 at Kino Veterans Stadium.
Scoring Summary: MNU - 39' Eugene Starikov NE - 78' Kei Kamara (Donnie Smith)
New England Revolution (1st Half): Matt Turner; Andrew Farrell, Antonio Mlinar Delamea, Je-Vaughn Watson, Chris Tierney; Napo Matsoso, Scott Caldwell, Leandro Alves (30' Daniel Rovira); Teal Bunbury, Brian Wright, Diego Fagundez.
New England Revolution (2nd Half):Cody Cropper; Tyler Turner, Joshua Smith, Jeremie Sabaly, Donnie Smith; Emmanuel Appiah; Kelyn Rowe, Lee Ngyuen, Zachary Herivaux; Tristan Bowen, Kei Kamara.
