Game Recap: Procyshen of Runs in 7th Lift Sea Dogs, 4-2

News Release

Game Recap - April 15, 2017

Procyshen of Runs in 7th Lift Sea Dogs, 4-2

BOX SCORE HIGHLIGHTS

The Portland Sea Dogs used four unearned runs in the seventh inning to take the series finale over the Thunder, 4-2, on Sunday afternoon at ARM & HAMMER Park.

After Trenton grabbed the first two runs of the game on Miguel Andujar singles in the third and fifth innings, it appeared the team was on their way to a three-game sweep of the Sea Dogs. Thunder starter Daniel Camarena pitched into the seventh inning with the 2-0 advantage allowing just six singles and no walks before being lifted for Matt Marsh.

Marsh struck out the first two men he faced before walking Jose Rosario to put runners on first and second. Jordan Procyshen then reached on an error by 1B Dante Bichette Jr. to load the bases with two out. Joseph Monge then lifted a fly ball to deep left field that Billy McKinney couldn't haul in; scoring all three runners for the Sea Dogs. Later in the frame, Aneury Tavarez plated Monge with an infield single to earn the 4-2 lead. The Thunder offense accounted for just two hits from the sixth inning through the rest of the game as Portland's bullpen combination of Williams Jerez and Jaime Callahan held the line.

Andujar's two RBI's give him an Eastern League-leading 13 on the season and DH Mike Ford extended his hitting streak to eight games to start the season when he singled in the third inning.

