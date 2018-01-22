January 22, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings
News Release
KALAMAZOO, MI- The Kalamazoo Wings erupted for six goals on their way to a decisive 6-2 victory over the Indy Fuel on Sunday at Wings Event Center. The victory increased Kalamazoo's point streak to five games, matching a season high.
Bouncing back in a hurry after last night's tough loss, the Wings earned the night's first tally 6:43 into regulation. Forcing a two-on-one up the ice, Justin Taylor steered a pass across the ice to Tyler Biggs, who waited for a window to open up in the top of the net to cash in on his 12th of the year.
Shortly after going ahead by a goal, an offensive-zone faceoff win allowed Kyle Blaney to double the Wings' lead. Taylor knocked the puck to his left, where Blaney hauled it in, drove to the goal and roofed a backhand for his fourth goal of the season.
Continuing their offensive dominance, the Wings cracked open a three-goal lead, courtesy of beautiful puck movement in the attacking end. Brendan Bradley centered a feed to J.T. Stenglein, who one-timed a drive past the glove of Etienne Marcoux, and propelled Kalamazoo to a 3-0 lead in the first period.
Before the period came to a close and while on a power play, Indy got on the board for their first of the game. Ryan Rupert took a long shot from the wing and it changed directions off a Kalamazoo stick and bounced through the legs of Joel Martin. At the start of the second period, Indy carried their momentum from their late first-period strike and earned their second of the night. Garrett Clarke camped out in front of the net and received a perfect feed from Rupert to deposit his third of the year. Clarke's goal brought Indy to within a goal of Kalamazoo.
Kalamazoo, led by a potent power play, took complete control of the game from that point on, as Josh Pitt put the home team back ahead by a pair with his 13th goal of the season. Pitt set up at the top of the right circle and, upon catching a pass from Kyle Bushee, flung a laser into the top corner of the net, giving Kalamazoo a 4-2 edge. Pitt added to Kalamazoo's cushion with another power play goal with under two minutes remaining in the second period. Jimmy Mullin drove to the net, and his initial try was kicked aside by Marcoux. Pitt spotted the rebound, toe dragged away from a defender and zipped in his second of the contest.
The end of the second period was the end of the night for Marcoux, who was replaced by Greg Dodds at the start of the third.
Leading by three and on their seventh power play try of the night, a tic-tac-toe play in the offensive zone capped off another stellar night of scoring for Kalamazoo. Bradley corralled the puck in the right wing corner and hooked up with Mullin across the ice for an easy finish on the doorstep, putting the cherry on top of a 6-2 home triumph for the Wings.
Next: Kalamazoo @ Wheeling Nailers- Wednesday, January 24, 7:05 p.m., WesBanco Arena.
