Game Recap: Penguins 5, Sound Tigers 4

News Release

WILKES-BARRE, Penn. - Carter Verhaeghe scored twice and added an assist on Saturday, but the Bridgeport Sound Tigers (44-27-3-1), proud AHL affiliate of the New York Islanders, suffered a 5-4 loss in their season finale at Mohegan Sun Arena.

Ryan Pulock (one goal, one assist) and Devon Toews (three assists) also recorded multiple points and Eamon McAdam (15-8-0) made 25 saves in his ninth straight appearance. Overall, the Sound Tigers completed their 16th AHL season in fifth place in the Eastern Conference, but fell short of a playoff spot despite producing 92 points.

BOX SCORE

The night's first three goals were all scored on the power play, helping Bridgeport to a 2-1 advantage after 20 minutes. Pulock opened the scoring at the 13:08 mark when Toews set him up at the left point for a one-time slap shot, which sailed through traffic and past the glove-hand of Sean Maguire. It was his 15th goal of the season, with Kevin Schulze in the box for holding.

Teddy Blueger answered with a power-play tally of his own less than three minutes later. Following a cross-checking minor against Ross Johnston, Ethan Prow settled the puck at the high slot and found Blueger on the left side for a wrist shot past McAdam's;

