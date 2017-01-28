Game Recap: Ice Flyers Fall against Mayhem, Lose 3-1
January 28, 2017 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Pensacola Ice Flyers News Release
PENSACOLA, Fla. (Jan. 28, 2017) - The Pensacola Ice Flyers (11-13-5) dropped their Saturday night contest against the visiting Macon Mayhem (19-6-5) by a score of 3-1 inside the Pensacola Bay Center.
The Ice Flyers controlled play for much of the first period but the Mayhem took the early 1-0 lead thanks to Daniel Gentzler when he redirected a shot by Daniel Echeverri 2:19 into the first period. After 20 minutes, the Ice Flyers led in shots 11-8.
The Mayhem doubled their lead when Daniel Sobotka cashed in on a power play opportunity 4:02 into the second period. The Ice Flyers cut into the Macon lead when Josh Cousineau scored a power play goal that hit a Macon defenseman and Jordan Ruby on its way into the back of the net. Aaron Clarke and Louis Belisle assisted on the goal that came 1:42 into the third period. After a turnover in the Ice Flyers' defensive zone, Dennis Sicard fired a quick shot to make it 3-1 Macon with 7:32 left in the third.
Matt Zenzola stopped 23 of the 26 shots he faced from Macon.
The Ice Flyers will close out this weekend tomorrow, Jan. 29, with Hero & Princess Night at 4:05 p.m. The Ice Flyers will face the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs for the first time ever.
