Game Recap: Ice Flyers Close out 2016 with 5-1 Victory

December 31, 2016 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Pensacola Ice Flyers





COLUMBUS, Ga. (Dec. 31, 2016) - The Pensacola Ice Flyers (7-9-5) swept their weekend home-and-home with the Columbus Cottonmouths (6-14-1) by downing the Snakes 5-1 on Saturday night inside the Columbus Civic Center.

Columbus got the first goal of the game just 3:19 into the game when former Ice Flyers defenseman Zachary Loesch scored a power play goal. The Ice Flyers used a couple of former Cottonmouths to even the game when Riley Spraggs found Louis Belisle at the top of the slot. Belisle scored 9:26 into the first with Spraggs and Maxime St-Cyr picking up the assists.

Spraggs got a goal to go along with his assist when he put the puck behind Brandon Jaeger just 50 seconds into the second. St-Cyr had the only assist on the power play marker. Jesse Stoughton made it 3-1 Ice Flyers with a fantastic individual effort where Stoughton stole a Columbus clearing attempt and flew through the slot before firing a backhander with 4:41 left in the second.

Belisle scored his second of the game with 4:45 remaining in regulation to push the gap to 4-1 with a power play goal of his own. Spraggs and Corey Banfield had the helpers. John Gustafsson poured salt in the wounds when he scored with 20 seconds left.

Matt Zenzola stopped 24 of the 25 shots that Columbus fired his way. His record on the season now stands at 4-4-4.

The Ice Flyers will be back inside the Pensacola Bay Center for the first game of 2017 when they host the Macon Mayhem for Friends & Family Night on Friday, Jan. 6, at 7:05 p.m.

