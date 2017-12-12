GAME RECAP: Foegele Nets Hat Trick in 4-1 Triumph

News Release

CHARLOTTE, NC - Seeking revenge after a sweep in Springfield, the Checkers cut down the Thunderbirds 4-1 behind Warren Foegele\'s first career hat trick.

After the Checkers broke the ice in the opening frame courtesy of a bar-down snipe from Andrew Miller, Foegele converted a franchise record fourth shorthanded goal of the season on a slick breakaway move early in the second. Riding his own momentum, the rookie burst off on another breakaway minutes later, beating Springfield goalie Samuel Montembeault for his second of the period.

In the third the Thunderbirds finally put one past Alex Nedeljkovic, who finished with 24 saves and several ambitious sliding poke checks, but it wasn\'t enough to stop Charlotte\'s roll. As the Checkers denied Springfield\'s final push, Foegele completed his hat trick with an empty net dagger, locking in Charlotte\'s 4-1 victory. We struggled a bit and our penalty kill came up pretty big for us today. I think Sunday we need to have more intensity. I had some great passes from my linemates and some fortunate bounces.

Foegele on having some rest: "It\'s been huge. We played a lot of games in that last week so it was nice to rest and recoup, but we\'ve got to get back to it on Sunday because those guys are going to come out hard."

Clark Bishop on playing with Foegele: "I think we\'re two hard-working guys that do our job right. We\'ve been playing together since the beginning of the season so things are starting to work well for us."

Bishop on his line getting more playing time: "It feels good anytime the coach has confidence in you like that. You can go be confident yourself, go play your own game and know that he\'s going to play you in those situations."

The Checkers have earned points in three consecutive games (2-0-1) ... This was Foegele\'s third two-goal game of the year, with the first two coming in his first two professional games on Oct. 6 and 7. Foegele took over the team lead with 11 goals and the AHL lead with four shorthanded goals. He also set a new team record for shorthanded goals in a single season. Foegele extended his point streak to three games (4g, 3a). Lucas Wallmark picked up an assist in his first game back after missing the last six due to injury ... The Checkers are now 2-1-0 against Springfield, with the home team winning each game. Alex Nedeljkovic improved to 10-2-0 on the season. Defenseman Jake Chelios missed the game due to injury. Forwards Mike Ferrantino, Nick Schilkey and Zack Stortini and defenseman Josh Wesley were healthy extras.

