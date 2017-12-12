GAME RECAP: Checkers Storm Back for Win over Thunderbirds

News Release

CHARLOTTE, NC - After falling into a 3-1 hole, the Checkers were able to rally back in Sunday\'s rematch with the Springfield Thunderbirds and pick up a weekend sweep.

Trailing by a pair of goals midway through the second, Patrick Brown and the Charlotte power play cut into the lead with a quick wrister through traffic. The Checkers would then pull even less than five minutes later thanks to Julien Gauthier\'s third goal of the year, sending the teams to the locker room knotted at three.

Battling through a stalemate third, Charlotte\'s power play struck again in the final six minutes of regulation when Aleksi Saarela ripped a one-timer from the slot that blew by Springfield goalie Harri Sateri. Alex Nedeljkovic buckled down for the Thunderbirds\' final push, which was aided by a late power play, and the Checkers\' comeback was complete.

