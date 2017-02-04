GAME RECAP: Checkers Ride Three-Goal First to Win over Tucson

February 4, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release





GLENDALE, AZ - In their final meeting this season, the Checkers bounced back to drop the Tucson Roadrunners by a score of 4-2.

There were no lingering issues for the Checkers from last night's heartbreaker, as they kicked the door open in the rematch with three straight goals in the first period. First was Patrick Dwyer, who threaded a quick wrister from the left circle through traffic and in on a man advantage, followed less than a minute later by Patrick Brown, who jumped on a loose puck and buried a breakaway strike to double the lead. They didn't have to wait much longer for the third tally, as Connor Brickley swooped in and hammered home an Andrew Miller feed to put the visitors ahead 3-0 through 20 minutes of play.

The Checkers continued to keep the pressure on in the middle frame, but the chances turned the other way. Last night's game winner Laurent Dauphin put the Roadrunners on the board with a converted odd-man rush, then Ryan MacInnis tacked on another with a deflection in front. The Checkers had no answer, and the game proceeded to the third with Charlotte holding a narrow one-goal lead.

Despite their best efforts, the home squad weren't able to replicate their late-game heroics from the previous night as the Checkers shut down any sort of rally attempt. The Roadrunners outshot the Checkers 9-3 in the final frame, but Charlotte clamped down and kept Tucson at bay. With under a minute to play and the Rodrunners making one last push, Andrej Nestrasil corralled the puck and made his way into the attacking zone, depositing an empty-net goal and sending the Checkers home with a 4-2 victory.

Dwyer's goal to open the scoring was a welcome change for the Checkers' power play, which ranks last in the AHL. It was the team's first goal in their last 23 man advantages, a drought that stretched back to Jan. 17. That strike helped give the Checkers' momentum on offense and sparked the fourth time in the last 11 games that they have scored at least four goals, all of which resulted in a Checkers win.

AHL All-Star Michael Leighton didn't face a ton of action, as the Roadrunners were only able to muster up 23 shots on goal, but the veteran was strong when called upon, especially down the stretch.

With their third win in four meetings with Tucson, the Checkers have shaken off consecutive losses and are back on the winning track. They'll now return home to prepare for a weekend series in Charlotte against the Stockton Heat.

NOTES

Tonight was the first road win against the Pacific Division for the Checkers this season ... Patrick Brown now has goals in consecutive games ... Andrew Miller and Connor Brickley both now have points in consecutive games ... This was Michael Leighton's first win with the Checkers since Dec. 30 ... Sergey Tolchinsky, Kyle Hagel, Brendan Woods and Alex Nedeljkovic all missed the game due to injury ... Kevin Raine and Mitchell Heard were healthy extras

