Game Recap: Bradley\\"s Overtime Winner Propels Wings over Solar Bears

KALAMAZOO, MI- Joel Martin made 20 saves on 21 shots faced and Brendan Bradley scored the overtime winner just 22 seconds into the extra frame, as the Kalamazoo Wings skated to a 2-1 victory over the Orlando Solar Bears in the annual Teddy Bear Toss game on Saturday at Wings Event Center.

The Wings picked up where they left off last night with sustained pressure in the opening minutes against Orlando. Off a faceoff in the attacking zone, Scott Henegar tapped the puck along to Eric Ylitalo, who completed a feed to Jimmy Mullin in the slot. Mullin carried towards the net, froze Mackenzie Skapski with a shoulder fake, and found an open window to slide the puck for his third of the season. Mullin's goal prompted the fans to fire teddy bears from the stands and onto the ice for the annual holiday celebration to benefit area children.

While killing a penalty in the first minutes of the second period, the Solar Bears used a neutral-zone turnover to tie the game. Jean Dupuy forced a steal and feathered the puck to J.J. Piccinich, who buried a top-shelf backhand for his sixth of the season. Piccinich's tally was the only goal of the second period and it sent the teams into the second intermission tied at one.

The third period was a back-and-forth stanza, as each team generated a handful of chances. The goaltenders took center stage and kept out each opponent's effort, sending the game into a sudden-death overtime session.

The Wings earned the winner just 21 seconds into the overtime period, courtesy of Bradley. Kalamazoo controlled the opening draw, carried into their own end, and Kyle Bushee handed the puck along to Bradley. He raced up the right wing side and into the Orlando zone, then cut towards the middle of the ice, opening up enough room to snap a wrist shot over the glove of Skapski and into the net for the winner.

Next: Kalamazoo vs. Wichita Thunder - Sunday, December 10, 3 p.m., Wings Event Center.

Broadcast information: Sunday's game will air on AM 1660 The Fan in Kalamazoo or online at www.1660thefan.com/listen-live.

Notes: Bushee played in his 600th career pro game... Martin moved into second place in the ECHL record books for career minutes played by a goalie... Bradley has points in 7/8 games... Mullin has goals in two straight...Kalamazoo went 0/5 on the power play and 2/2 on the penalty kill.

