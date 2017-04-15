GAME RECAP: Aces Walk-Off for 4-3 Victory over Isotopes

News Release

Aces Walk-Off for 4-3 Victory over Isotopes

Carlos Rivero's walk-off single in the bottom of the eighth inning gave the Reno Aces a 4-3 victory over the Isotopes on Friday night at Greater Nevada Field. Albuquerque's record is now 6-3 to start the season and remain in first place in the Pacific Southern Division.

The game was scheduled to go seven innings tonight, following the completion of Thursday's suspended game earlier in the day, but the two teams would need extra innings to settle the series finale.

The Isotopes and Aces traded runs in the first inning with Noel Cuevas delivering an RBI single for Albuquerque. Reno took a short-lived 2-1 lead in the fourth, but the Isotopes responded with two runs in the top of the fifth to go ahead 3-2. Rosell Herrera brought home the first run with a groundout to second before Jordan Patterson blooped an RBI single to left field. Reno's Jack Reinheimer drove in a run in the sixth inning to even the score at 3-3.

The Aces had a chance to win in the bottom of the seventh, putting two men on base with one out, but the Isotopes got out of the jam with a 4-6-3 double play to send the game to extras. Herrera led off the eighth inning for Albuquerque with a single to right, but the Isotopes were unable to get him home. Christian Walker began the bottom half of the inning with a double to center and later scored on Rivero's single to give Reno the walk-off win.

Albuquerque starting pitcher Sam Howard went 2.2 innings in his Triple-A debut, allowing just one run, three hits and struck out three batters. Right-handed reliever Alex Balog also made his Triple-A debut, yielding one run and two hits in 1.2 innings.

The Isotopes now head to Tacoma to begin a three-game series against the Rainiers. Right-hander German Marquez (0-0, 4.50) will start his first game of the season for Albuquerque while Ryan Weber (0-0, 0.00) will get the start for Tacoma. First pitch from Cheney Stadium is scheduled for 6:05 p.m.?

