GAME RECAP - Hartford Wolf Pack 3, Utica Comets 2 (OT)

News Release

Hartford, CT - Filip Chytil's goal at 1:10 of overtime lifted the Hartford Wolf Pack to a 3-2 win over the Utica Comets Friday night at the XL Center, after the Wolf Pack had let a 2-0 third-period lead slip away.

Defenseman Ryan Sproul scored both of the Wolf Pack's goals in regulation, one in the first period and one in the second, and Reid Boucher and Dylan Blujus scored for Utica in the third. Alexandar Georgiev got the win in net for the Wolf Pack, in relief of an injured Marek Mazanec, and Richard Bachman made 28 saves in the Comet goal.

"All the little details that you need to win hockey games, to have success, were in place tonight," Wolf Pack head coach Keith McCambridge said. "I thought our leadership group did a really good job on the bench and in the (locker) room, and in how they played the game. And being able to play a consistent, full-effort game was one that we'll definitely build off of."

Sproul opened the scoring at 12:26 of the first period, beating Bachman to the glove side on a shot from the right side of the slot, after Adam Chapie passed the puck from the left-wing boards.

Then, with only 3:56 remaining in the second period and the Wolf Pack on a power play, Sproul would strike again. Joe Whitney fed the puck from the right-wing boards to Boo Nieves at the side of the crease, and he jammed it across the goal mouth. It came through to Sproul, crashing down the weak side, and he snapped it into the net.

Utica would turn the tables in the third period, though, scoring twice in a span of 2:37 starting at the 6:55 mark.

Reid Boucher got the Comets on the board at 6:55, on a one-timer from the right circle, burying a pass from Nikolay Goldobin into the top shelf behind Mazanec.

Then, at 9:32, Blujus tied the game on a long shot from the middle of the blue line. With Cam Darcy screening, Blujus' drive beat Mazanec on the stick side.

Just over a minute thereafter, at 10:58, Mazanec was forced to leave the game, after injuring himself while covering a loose puck to his right. Georgiev came in at that point, and the Wolf Pack did not allow a shot for the rest of the period.

Georgiev stopped both of Utica's shots in overtime, and the Wolf Pack would convert on their only shot of the extra frame for the winner. A rink-wide pass by Neal Pionk deflected to Chytil in the Utica zone, sending him in alone on Bachman. Bachman got a piece of Chytil's backhander but couldn't keep it out of the net, and the Wolf Pack were able to put a three-game losing streak to an end.

1st Period:1, Hartford, Sproul 5 (Chapie, Chytil), 12:26. Penalties-No Penalties.

2nd Period: 2, Hartford, Sproul 6 (Nieves, Whitney), 16:04 (PP). Penalties-Tambellini Hfd (tripping), 1:37; Hamilton Uti (interference), 7:05; Pedrie Hfd (boarding), 10:13; Holm Uti (interference), 14:15; Graves Hfd (hooking), 16:43.

3rd Period: 3, Utica, Boucher 18 (Goldobin, Darcy), 6:55. 4, Utica, Blujus 2 (Sautner, Goldobin), 9:32. Penalties-No Penalties.

OT Period: 5, Hartford, Chytil 7 (Pionk, Schneider), 1:10. Penalties-No Penalties.

Shots on Goal: Utica 14-8-7-2-31. Hartford 12-10-8-1-31.

Power Play Opportunities: Utica 0 / 3; Hartford 1 / 2.

Goalies: Utica, Bachman 4-7-3 (31 shots-28 saves). Hartford, Mazanec 6-4-1 (29 shots-27 saves); Georgiev 5-11-5 (2 shots-2 saves).

A-5,861.

Referees-Andrew Wilk (57), Chris Pontes (21). Linesmen-James Tobias (61), Paul Simeon (66).

