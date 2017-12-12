Game Recap - Eagles Celebrate Teddy Bear Toss with 7-4 Victory Over

News Release

LOVELAND, CO. - The Eagles annual "Teddy Bear Toss" saw an estimated 7,500 stuffed animals thrown onto the ice, as Colorado defeated the Rapid City Rush 7-4 on Saturday. The victory was Colorado's sixth-consecutive win and now vaults the Eagles into first place in the Western Conference. Lukas Hafner earned the win in net, making 27 saves on 31 shots in the contest.

Eagles forward Ryan Harrison sent the bears flying when he collected a cross-slot pass and whistled the puck into the back of the net just 3:10 into the contest to give Colorado the 1-0 advantage.

Rapid City would strike back off a face-off in the Eagles zone, as forward Pavel Jenys stepped into a slapshot from the top of the circle, beating Hafner and tying the game at 1-1 at the 11:13 mark of the first period.

Later in the first period and with the Rush on the power play, forward Alex Guptill would snag a pass through the crease and feed the puck into the back of the net to give Rapid City a 2-1 edge with 27 seconds remaining in the opening 20 minutes of play.

The Eagles would bounce back in the second period when defenseman Collin Bowman unfurled a slapshot from the point on the power play that would light the lamp and knotted the game at 2-2 at the 11:18 mark of the middle frame.

Less than a minute later, forward Emil Romig would regain the lead for Colorado when he fired a shot from behind the end line, off of the back of Vay and into the net to put the Eagles back on top 3-2.

Defenseman Jake Marto would then stretch the Colorado lead to 4-2 when he buried a shot from the left circle on a 2-on-1 rush with 4:49 left in the second period.

The Rush would earn a power play late in the middle stanza and they would capitalize when forward Kenton Miller stuffed a loose puck in the crease past Hafner to trim the Eagles advantage to 4-3 with 3:27 remaining in the period.

Moving into the third period of play, Colorado would notch an early goal when forward Michael Joly snapped a wrister past Vay with only 42 seconds gone in the final frame to put the Eagles up 5-3.

The Rush would generate an answer less than two minutes later, as Guptill would light the lamp to cut the Eagles advantage to 5-4.

Colorado would again find a way to best Vay, as Jake Marchment would serve up a drop pass on the rush to forward Ben Storm who would bash the puck into the net and extend the Eagles lead to 6-4.

Rapid City would pull Vay in favor of the extra attacker, but Eagles forward Drayson Bowman would be the one to capitalize with an empty-netter to secure the 7-4 victory for Colorado.

The Eagles finished the night going 1-for-5 on the power play, while the Rush notched two goals on four opportunities on the man-advantage.

Colorado returns to action when the Eagles conclude their three-game homestand with a match-up against the Wichita Thunder on Wednesday, December 13th at 7:05pm at the Budweiser Events Center.

