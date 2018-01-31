Game Recap - Colorado\\"s Win Streak Halted in 3-1 Los

News Release

LOVELAND, CO. - Eagles forward Ben Storm would tie the game with a shorthanded goal late in the second period, but a costly Eagles turnover in the third period would lead the Kansas City Mavericks to a 3-1 victory over Colorado on Tuesday. Forwards Mark Cooper and Darren Nowick would collect goals for the Mavericks, while fellow forward Danny Smith notched the game-winner. The loss brought to an end a three-game win streak for the Eagles, who swept all three meetings against the Idaho Steelheads last week.

Kansas City put the first mark on the scoresheet when Cooper fired a shot from the bottom of the left circle that appeared to deflect off a body in front of the net and past Eagles goalie Sam Brittain to put the Mavericks up 1-0 just 5:50 into the contest.

Moving into the second period, Kansas City would find itself on its second power play of the evening, but it would be the visitors who would take advantage. Storm would force a turnover at his own blue line, sending him on a breakaway that he would punctuate with a backhander to light the lamp and tie the game at 1-1 with 5:48 left in the middle frame.

A turnover in the third period would prove very costly for Colorado, as Brittain would send a pass from behind the net up the left wing boards, but the puck would be intercepted by Smith who would launch the puck into the still vacant net to put Kansas City up 2-1 at the 9:44 mark of the final stanza.

The Eagles would pull Brittain in favor of the extra skater, but still facing a penalty kill situation late in the contest, Colorado would come no closer. The Eagles surrendered a shorthanded goal to Nowick with nine seconds left in regulation, as the Eagles would fall by a final score of 3-1.

Kansas City finished the night going 1-for-4 on the power play, as the Eagles were held 0-for-1 on the man-advantage.

The Eagles road trip continues when they travel to the Allen Event Center in Allen, Texas to take on the Allen Americans on Thursday, February 31st at 6:05pm MT.

