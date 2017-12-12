Game Recap | Amerks Gain Point in Shootout Loss to Pack

December 12, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans
News Release
AMERKS GAIN POINT IN SHOOTOUT LOSS TO PACK
SCORING SUMMARY 1 2 3 OT SO FINAL
ROCHESTER 0 1 1 0 0 2
HARTFORD 1 0 1 0 1 3
BOXSCORE | GAME HIGHLIGHTS
(Hartford, CT) ... The Rochester Americans (13-5-3-3) extended their point streak to a season-long eight straight games but fell short in a 3-2 shootout against the Hartford Wolf Pack (9-12-3-2) at the XL Center Saturday night. The contest was the second game of a weekend trek through New England and the third meeting between the Amerks and Wolf Pack in the last three weeks.
It's Rochester's longest point streak since the team recorded points in eight straight games to open the month of April during the 2013-14 campaign.
Despite falling in the skills competition, the Amerks have notched points in 15 of their last 16 games dating back to Nov. 1, having only lost twice in regulation in the last 19 games. In 13 games away from The Blue Cross Arena this season, Rochester holds a record of 7-1-3-2.
Amerks leading point-getter and rookie winger C.J. Smith pushed his point streak to four games as he notched his team-best 25th point while scoring his eighth goal of the season. The 23-year-old shows six points (2+4) in his last four games and has 14 points (6+8) over his last 10. Zach Redmond tied the game midway through the final period to round out the Amerks scoring while goaltender Linus Ullmark took the shootout loss. Rochester's reigning team MVP shows a record of 8-0-3 in his last 11 games and has not suffered a regulation loss since Oct. 28.
Harford was paced by forward Peter Holland as he notched his first two-goal game as a member of Wolf Pack while he, Adam Tambellini and Scott Kosmachuk all would score during the four-round shoot. Goaltender Chris Nell, who made his first appearance since Nov. 25, made 28 saves on the night to even his record to 5-5-0.
After Redmond tied the game at 2-2 with 9:28 left in the third period, the Amerks kept pressing to avoid going to the extra session, but Nell and Ullmark made key saves and the game required the overtime period.
Rochester seemed to catch a break 2:03 into the extra frame as Hartford was whistled for a tripping penalty, but the Amerks were unable to capitalize on the man-advantage and the two clubs would go to shootout.
Hartford scored a goal in each of the first two rounds followed by Smith and Seth Griffith during the last two scheduled rounds, thus extending the skills competition. Kosmachuk was able to beat Ullmark in the fourth round while Colin Blackwell's attempt was turned aside by Nell, preserving the 3-2 shootout win for the Wolf Pack, their second straight win over the Amerks.
Holland cracked opened the scoring with his first of the night 12:26 into the first period to give Hartford a 1-0 lead into the intermission but Smith knotted the game with his eighth with 6:40 to play in the second stanza.
Four and a half minutes after Holland's sharp-angled power-play goal in final period, Redmond blasted his fourth goal of the season at the 10:32 mark of the frame to tie the game at 2-2. Blackwell carried the puck into the offensive zone from in front of the benches before circling the around the Wolf Pack zone and left the puck for Redmond at the left point. The veteran defenseman took a few steps down the half-wall before stopping atop the left face-off dot and fired a slap-shot just under the cross-bar.
The Amerks close out a four-game, eight-day road trip on Sunday afternoon as they make their first of two trips this season to Webster Bank Arena to face-off with the Bridgeport Sound Tigers. The 3:00 p.m. matinee can be heard live on The Sports Leader 95.7 FM/950 AM ESPN Rochester.
Goal Scorers
RCH: Smith (8), Redmond (4)
HFD: Holland (9, 10), Kosmachuk (SO GWG)
Goaltenders
RCH: Ullmark - 24/26 (SOL)
HFD: Nell - 28/30 (W)
Shots
RCH: 30
HFD: 27
Special Teams
RCH: PP (0/3) | PK (4/5)
HFD: PP (1/5) | PK (3/3)
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board
American Hockey League Stories from December 12, 2017
- IceHogs Stay Hot - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Rocco Grimaldi Lands First Career Hat Trick as San Antonio Topples - San Antonio Rampage
- Hogs Stay Hot, Rout Griffins for 4th Straight Win - Rockford IceHogs
- POSTGAME NOTES & QUOTES: December 9, 2017, San Diego 4 at Iowa 3 OT - San Diego Gulls
- Game Recap | Amerks Gain Point in Shootout Loss to Pack - Rochester Americans
- San Diego Defeats Iowa 4-3 in OT - Iowa Wild
- Recap - Thunderbirds 4, Sound Tigers 3 - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Pakarinen Scores in 2-1 Loss to San Jose - Bakersfield Condors
- Campbell and Hensick Power Reign over Roadrunners to Open Road Trip - Ontario Reign
- RECAP: Penguins Drop Overtime Decision at Hershey, 4-3 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Recap - Bruins 4, Sound Tigers 1 - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- P-Bruins Win Fourth Straight with 4-1 Victory in Bridgeport - Providence Bruins
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Jamie McBain to Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- GAME RECAP: Checkers Storm Back for Win over Thunderbirds - Charlotte Checkers
- American Hockey League Announces Suspension - AHL
- CLEVELAND MONSTERS: Blue Jackets Assign Left Wing Sonny Milano to Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Coyotes Recall Chychrun and Assign Campbell to Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- GAME PREVIEW: CONDORS HOST SAN JOSE. - Bakersfield Condors
- Ontario Reign Open Five-Game Road Trip Today in Tucson - Ontario Reign
- Griffins Score Five to End Five-Game Skid - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Cleveland 0 at Manitoba 4 - Manitoba Moose
- San Antonio Records Three Unanswered Goals to Defeat Iowa 4-3 in Overtime - San Antonio Rampage
- IceHogs Roar Past Stars on Teddy Bear Toss Night - Rockford IceHogs
- Griffins Stop Wolves 5-2 at Allstate - Chicago Wolves
- Crunch Slide Past Senators, 5-4, in Seven-Round Shootout - Syracuse Crunch
- Smith and Rodrigues Lead Amerks to 5-2 Win over Penguins - Rochester Americans
- Wild Falls to Rampage 4-3 in OT - Iowa Wild
- Phantoms Gain Critical Standings Point on Teddy Bear Toss Night - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- MONSTERS GAME SUMMARY: Monsters Stifled by Moose, 4-0 - Cleveland Monsters
- RECAP: Penguins Lose to Americans, 5-2 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Comets 2, Sound Tigers 1 (SO) - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Comets Win Rematch in Shootout. - Utica Comets
- Two Goals from Szwarz Power Bruins Past Devils 4-2 - Providence Bruins
- Admirals Blanked by Bears - Milwaukee Admirals
- WOLF PACK GAME RECAP - Toronto Marlies 4, Hartford Wolf Pack 3 (OT) - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Kings Prospect Austin Wagner Medically Cleared and Assigned to Reign - Ontario Reign
- D Adam Comrie, D Nick Luukko Signed to PTOs - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Hogs Duel with Texas on Teddy Bear Toss Night - Rockford IceHogs
- Syracuse Crunch Announce Player Moves - Syracuse Crunch
- Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Jamie McBain - Syracuse Crunch
- Osipov Returns to Wolves - Chicago Wolves
- D Mark Alt Recalled by Flyers - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Condors Take Shootout over Stockton - Bakersfield Condors
- Thrilling Last-Minute Goals See Gulls Sneak Away from Reign with 3-2 Decision - Ontario Reign
- POSTGAME NOTES & QUOTES: December 1, 2017, San Diego 3 at Ontario 2 - San Diego Gulls
- HEAT GAME RECAP: Third Period Comeback Earns Heat Point in Bakersfield - Stockton Heat
- Hinostroza Strikes in OT as Hogs Drop Wolves - Rockford IceHogs
- Iowa Rallies to Defeat San Antonio 5-3 - San Antonio Rampage
- Iowa Tops Rampage 5-3 - Iowa Wild
- Stars Tie Game Late, Upend Griffins in Shootout - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Game Recap | Amerks Come up Short in Shootout Loss to Wolf Pack - Rochester Americans
- Sound Tigers 7, Comets 6 (OT) - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Crunch Edge Rocket, 2-1 - Syracuse Crunch
- Wolves Rally Falls Short - Chicago Wolves
- RECAP: Wilson's Heatfelt Hat Trick Helps Pens Earn 5-4 OT Win - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Hartford Wolf Pack 5, Rochester Americans 4 (SO) - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Admirals Earn Point in OT Loss - Milwaukee Admirals
- POW Phantoms Down Rival Hershey 7-2 on Superhero Night - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- GAME RECAP: Foegele Nets Hat Trick in 4-1 Triumph - Charlotte Checkers
- Comets Drop High Scoring Thriller to Bridgeport - Utica Comets
- Gordie Howe Hat-Trick from Fitzgerald Leads P-Bruins over Devils - Providence Bruins
- Berube Recalled by Hawks, Delia Reassigned to Hogs - Rockford IceHogs