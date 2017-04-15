Game Recap | Amerks Close out Season with 3-0 Loss to Devils

April 15, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans
News Release
(Albany, NY) - The Rochester Americans (32-41-0-3) could not find a way to solve rookie goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood of the Albany Devils (39-32-2-3) Saturday night as the Amerks concluded their 61st season with a 3-0 loss at the Times Union Center. The contest was the second-half of a home-and-home split that each team won on home ice.
After picking up his 26th win of the season last night between the pipes for Rochester, goaltender Linus Ullmark, who made his 55th appearance of the campaign, took the loss despite turning aside 31 of the 33 shots he faced. Rookie forward Hudson Fasching registered a team-high three shots for Rochester, which finished the season with an 8-4-0-1 record in its last 13 games.
First-year pro Blake Coleman paced the Devils with his 19th goal of the season and a pair of assists for his 10th multi-point effort of the season while Brian Gibbons and Vojtech Mozik closed out the scoring on the night. Blackwood recorded his third shutout of the season as he made 17 saves and closed out the regular season winning four of his last five appearances.
Less than seven minutes into the first period, Gibbons tried a cross-ice centering pass to linemate Nick Lappin. The puck, however, redirected off the stick of an Amerks defenseman and found its way into the back of net. The goal with 13:04 to play in the opening stanza held up as all the help the home squad needed.
The Devils doubled their lead to 2-0 in the sandwich stanza at the 5:18 mark of the period. With the puck behind Ullmark, Mozik came around the left side of the cage and tried to jam the puck short side, but it popped up in the air and rolled over the top of the netminder's shoulder and into the net.
The Amerks trailed after 40 minutes, but appeared to catch a break in the final period as they drew penalties in succession of one another but were unable to find any luck. During the second of infraction, Rochester pulled Ullmark for the six-on-four advantage with under five minutes to play. After a face-off in the Albany zone, the puck was cleared out in front of the visitor's bench. As Evan Rodrigues collected the puck, he was pressured from Coleman and the puck trickled into the vacant net to seal the 3-0 win for the Devils. The goal was his 19th of the season and tied Ben Sexton for the team-lead.
Tonight's game in Albany marked the sixth straight in which the Amerks concluded the regular season on the road. Rochester shows a 3-3-0-1 record in the last seven games to close out the year dating back to the 2011-12 campaign.
Goal Scorers RCH: None ALB: Gibbons (16), Mozik (11), Coleman (19)
Goaltenders RCH: Ullmark - 31/33 (L) ALB: Blackwood - 17/17 (W)
Shots RCH: 17 ALB: 34
Special Teams RCH: PP (0/4) / PK (3/3) ALB: PP (0/3) / PK (4/4)
--@AmerksHockey--
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board
American Hockey League Stories from April 15, 2017
- Game Recap | Amerks Close out Season with 3-0 Loss to Devils - Rochester Americans
- Game Recap: Penguins 5, Sound Tigers 4 - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Rampage Double up Stars 6-3 in Regular Season Finale - San Antonio Rampage
- Crunch Claim North Division Title with 5-2 Win over Comets - Syracuse Crunch
- Agozzino, Wolves Clinch Central Division Title - Chicago Wolves
- Griffins to Set Sail in Playoffs against Admirals - Grand Rapids Griffins
- American Hockey League Announces First-Round Schedules for 2017 - AHL
- Wolves Clinch Central Division Title; Open Calder Cup Playoffs - Chicago Wolves
- NEWS Checkers Announce First-Round Playoff Series - Charlotte Checkers
- Admirals to Face Griffins in Calder Cup Playoffs - Milwaukee Admirals
- Wolves Open Calder Cup Playoffs against Milwaukee - Chicago Wolves
- Comets Season Ends with Loss to Crunch - Utica Comets
- RECAP: Penguins Come Back, Defeat Sound Tigers in Season Finale, 5-4 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Iowa Cruises Past Rockford in Season Finale 5-2 - Iowa Wild
- WOLF PACK GAME RECAP - Springfield Thunderbirds 5, Hartford Wolf Pack - Hartford Wolf Pack
- B-Sens Drop Finale 4-1 in Front of 4,896 - Binghamton Senators
- IceHogs Announce 2016-17 Team Awards - Rockford IceHogs
- Phantoms Unveil Calder Cup Playoffs First Round Schedule - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- RECAP | RECAP | IceCaps Clinch Playoff Spot in 4-1 Win over Marlies - St. John's IceCaps
- Admirals Drop Regular Season Finale - Milwaukee Admirals
- P-Bruins Announce First Round Schedule - Providence Bruins
- Penguins to Start Playoffs with Providence on Friday. - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- P-Bruins Fall to Hershey in Regular Season Finale - Providence Bruins
- Devils Blank Amerks to Close out Regular Season - Albany Devils
- Syracuse Crunch Announce 2016-17 Team Awards - Syracuse Crunch
- Finale Features Fan Appreciation Night - Rockford IceHogs
- Condors Season Finale Tonight with Craft Beer and Spider-Man at 6 - Bakersfield Condors
- Ontario Reign Game Preview: Reign Close 2016-17 Regular Season - Ontario Reign
- CLEVELAND MONSTERS: Blue Jackets Recall Milano, Forsberg From - Cleveland Monsters
- Purcell and Amadio Dazzle, Reign Fall in Shootout to Gulls - Ontario Reign
- Admirals Sink Hogs in Final Road Matchup - Rockford IceHogs
- Gulls Down Reign in 4-3 Shootout Win of Final Regular Season Road - San Diego Gulls
- Reinhart Scores in Condors 2-1 Loss to Stockton - Bakersfield Condors
- Griffins' 3-2 OT Win Prolongs Division Suspense - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Game Recap | Amerks Edge Devils for 5-4 Win in Home Finale - Rochester Americans
- Stars Blank Rampage 1-0 - San Antonio Rampage
- Comets Stay Alive in Playoff Hunt with Win - Utica Comets