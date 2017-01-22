Game Recap --- Langhamer Stops 31 Shots, as Eagles Shutout by Rush
January 22, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release
RAPID CITY, SD. - Rapid City goaltender Marek Langhamer turned aside all 31 shots he faced, as the Rush defeated Colorado 5-0 on Sunday. The loss marked the first time that Colorado was held scoreless this season. Rapid City forward Mark Cooper collected two goals on the night, while the Eagles were held 0-for-4 on the power play in the contest.
The Rush would lay claim to the game's first goal, as forward Anthony Collins located a rebound between the circles and blistered it past Eagles goaltender Clarke Saunders to give Rapid City the 1-0 lead at the 10:27 mark of the first period.
Heading into the second period of action, the Rush would again find the back of the net when defenseman Michael Young fired a slapshot from the point as time expired on a Rapid City power play. The puck weaved its way through traffic and lit the lamp at the 8:31 mark of the middle frame.
With time winding down in the second period, a Colorado turnover in the defensive zone would lead to Cooper driving home a puck from the slot, beating Saunders and growing the Rapid City lead to 3-0 with just 1:04 remaining in the period.
Rapid City would capitalize on the power play midway through the third period, as forward Ryan Walters snapped a wrister past Saunders from the right circle at the 12:33 mark to give the Rush a 4-0 lead. Just 3:21 later, Cooper would find a loose puck off a rebound in the slot and fire it into the back of the net to make it a 5-0 Rapid City advantage with 4:06 remaining in the contest. The lead would hold firm, as Langhamer stopped all 12 of Colorado's shots in the final frame.
The Eagles will return home to take on the Tulsa Oilers on Wednesday, January 25th at 7:05pm MT at the Budweiser Events Center.
