Game Recap --- Idaho Claims 1-0 Series Lead with 4-2 Win over Eagles

LOVELAND, CO. - The Idaho Steelheads took a 1-0 lead in their best-of-7 series with Colorado Eagles with a 4-2 win over Colorado on Friday. Steelheads forwards Rob Linsmayer and Jefferson Dahl each collected a goal and an assist, while goaltender Landon Bow notched the win in net with 32 saves on 34 shots.

Idaho nabbed the game's first goal when Dahl unleashed a slapshot from the top of the circle on the power play to give the Steelheads the 1-0 edge at the 8:27 mark of the first period.

The Eagles would find an answer just over a minute later, as forward Johnny Lazo dove through the low slot to stuff home a rebound in the crease, knotting the game at 1-1.

The Steelheads would reclaim the lead on a shorthanded effort when Linsmayer launched a wrister from the blue line, beating Eagles goalie Kent Simpson and putting Idaho on top 2-1 at the 7:19 mark of the second period.

Idaho's lead would grow to a pair when defenseman Justin Hache tracked down a puck between the circles and lit the lamp with a wrist shot with 6:05 remaining in the middle frame.

Colorado would jump right back into the contest, as defenseman Sean Zimmerman fired a shot from the high slot that weaved its way through traffic and past Bow to slice the Steelheads lead to 3-2 at the 15:18 mark of the second period.

With the Eagles trailing by one goal heading into the third period, Colorado would fire a dozen shots the way of Bow in the final frame, outshooting Idaho 12-3 in the final 20 minutes of regulation. Bow, however, would stand tall and turn aside every Eagles opportunity. Colorado would pull Simpson in favor of the extra attacker with just over a minute remaining in the contest, but it would be Idaho's Brian Nugent who would capitalize with an empty-netter to seal the Steelheads 4-2 victory.

Colorado finished the night going 0-for-4 on the power play, while Idaho scored on its lone opportunity on the man-advantage.

The Eagles return to action when they face the Idaho Steelheads in Game Two of the ECHL Kelly Cup Playoffs on Saturday, April 15th at 7:05pm.

