Game Recap --- Garbowsky\\"s Fourth Hat Trick in 10 Games Leads Eagles

LOVELAND, CO. - Eagles forward Matt Garbowsky notched his fourth hat trick in 10 games, while forward Alex Belzile collected five assists in his Colorado debut, as the Eagles trounced the Wichita Thunder 8-2 on Friday. Six different skaters posted multi-point nights for Colorado, as the Eagles outshot the Thunder 38-21 in the contest.

Colorado would generate the first goal of the contest when Garbowsky drove a shot from the slot past Wichita goaltender Kent Patterson on the power play just 5:51 into the first period. That 1-0 lead would be extended when the Eagles struck again on the power play at the 18:50 mark of the opening frame, as forward Casey Pierro-Zabotel deflected a pass from Belzile past Patterson, giving Colorado the 2-0 lead.

The Eagles would continue to pour on the offense in the second period, as Garbowsky fielded a pass in the low slot and popped it over the pads of Patterson with only 4:16 gone in the middle frame, growing the Colorado advantage to 3-0.

Wichita would finally find an answer at the 5:07 mark of the second period when forward Ian Lowe snapped wrister from the left circle into the back of the net to trim the Eagles lead to 3-1.

Less than three minutes later, Colorado would reclaim its three-goal edge when Garbowksy collected a rebound at the bottom of the left circle and slammed it past Patterson to make it a 4-1 Eagles advantage. Only 52 seconds after Garbowsky completed his hat trick, forward Luke Salazar lit the lamp with a shot on top of the crease to put Colorado on top 5-1. The goal would signal a change in net, as Patterson would give way to Drew Owsley between the pipes.

The Eagles kept the foot on the accelerator in the final period of regulation, as forward Mitch Holmberg lit the lamp against his former team with a shorthanded goal from the slot at the 5:23 mark of the third period to make it a 6-1 Colorado advantage. Only 3:25 later, forward Josh Nicholls collected his ninth goal of the season, chasing Owsley from the game and bringing Patterson back into the contest with the Eagles on top 7-1.

Rookie forward Kenny Brooks would take advantage of a 2-on-1 rush with a wrist shot over the shoulder of Patterson to give Colorado the 8-1 lead with 8:09 left in regulation.

Wichita would put one more goal on the board before time expired, as forward Vincent Arseneau buried a shot on a 2-on-0 shorthanded breakaway to cut Colorado's advantage to 8-2. The Thunder would come no closer, as the Eagles held on for the 8-2 victory.

The Eagles finished the night going 2-for-8 on the power play and a perfect 5-for-5 on the penalty kill. Simpson picked up the win in net, stopping 19 of Wichita's 21 shots on goal.

The Eagles will continue their six-game home stand when they take on the Wichita Thunder on Saturday, January 28th at 7:05pm MT at the Budweiser Events Center.

The Eagles will continue their six-game home stand when they take on the Wichita Thunder on Saturday, January 28th at 7:05pm MT at the Budweiser Events Center.


