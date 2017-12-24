Game Recap --- Eagles Pick up Point, But Fall to Utah 5-4 in Overtime

News Release

WINDSOR, CO. - Utah forward Ryan Walters netted the game-winning goal 3:04 into overtime to give the Grizzlies a 5-4 victory over the Colorado Eagles on Friday. Eagles forward Jesse Mychan scored two goals in the loss, while fellow forward Matt Garbowsky collected a goal and two assists.

Mychan started the Eagles off on the right foot when he fired a shot past Utah goalie Kevin Carr in transition to give Colorado a 1-0 lead just 35 seconds into the contest.

The Grizzlies would earn the game's first power play just minutes later and forward Greger Hanson would convert, as he bashed a centering feed in the low slot into the back of the net to tie the game at 1-1 with 4:00 gone in the opening period of play.

Utah would notch its first lead of the game 6:23 into the second period when Walters collected a cross-slot pass and lifted the puck over Brittain to give the Grizzlies the 2-1 edge.

Trailing by one and now on the penalty kill, Colorado would turn a negative into a positive by forcing a turnover that would lead to a Garbowsky shorthanded goal from the top of the crease, leveling the score at 2-2 with 6:43 remaining in the middle frame.

The Eagles would regain the lead early in the third period when Mychan fired a wrister from the left circle that would beat Carr and put Colorado up 3-2 at the 5:19 mark of the period.

Less than four minutes later, the Grizzlies would tie the game yet again, as forward Kyle Thomas would beat Brittain five hole from the top of the crease to even the score at 3-3 with 10:44 to play in the final frame.

As time began to tick down in regulation, Utah would jump back into the lead when forward Jon Puskar banged home a rebound in the slot to give the Grizzlies the 4-3 edge with only 5:43 remaining in the third period.

Trailing by a goal and needing an answer, the Eagles would find one when forward Joey Ratelle muscled a puck into the back of the net during a net-mouth scramble to knot the game at 4-4 at the 16:44 mark of the final stanza.

The game would then shift to overtime for the fifth time in the season series and Walters would bring the contest to an end with a wrister off the rush in the slot to give Utah the 5-4 victory.

Colorado finished the night going 0-for-6 on the power play, while the Grizzlies finished 1-for-6 in the contest.

Colorado begins a five-game road trip when they travel to take on the Utah Grizzlies on Saturday, December 23rd at 7:05pm MT at the Maverik Center in West Valley City, Utah.

Kevin McGlue, Play-By-Play "Voice of the Eagles" & Media Relations Director

COLORADO EAGLES®

- Ph: (970) 686-7468

- Fax: (970) 674-9549

kmcglue@coloradoeagles.com

- Cell: (970) 566-3280

