Game Recap --- Eagles Complete Comeback in 4-3 OT Win in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, SD. - Michael Joly scored a pair of power-play goals, including the game-winner in overtime, as the Colorado Eagles rallied for a 4-3 victory over the Rapid City Rush on Saturday. Jesse Mychan scored a pair of goals, added an assist and was involved in a fight to collect the Gordie Howe Hat Trick in the win.

Mychan would punctuate a penalty-filled first period with a goal in transition, as he would beat Rush goalie Adam Vay from the slot to put Colorado on top 1-0 with 8:30 remaining in the opening frame. The first 20 minutes would also see a fight between Mychan and Rapid City defenseman Michael Sdao, which would also lead to both players receiving a 10-minute misconduct for continuing the altercation.

Eagles goalie Sam Brittain would stop all nine shots he faced in the first period, including a penalty shot for Rush forward Jack Walker, who would ring his attempt off of the cross bar, allowing the Eagles to take their 1-0 lead into the first intermission.

Rapid City would draw even early in the second period when forward Pavel Jenys snapped a wrister from the right circle past Brittain to tie the game at 1-1 at the 50 second mark of the middle frame.

The Eagles would regain the lead just minutes later when Joly drove down the right wing on the power play, muscling his way to the top of the crease before feeding the puck into the back of the net to give Colorado the 2-1 advantage with 14:06 remaining in the second period of play.

A series of Eagles penalties would give the Rush a 5-on-3 power play, which Jenys would take advantage of with a slapshot that would light the lamp and square the score at 2-2 at the 9:10 mark of the second period.

Colorado would again find itself on the penalty kill later in the period and the Rush would respond with their second power play goal of the night, as defenseman Gustav Bouramann lifted a puck over the left shoulder of Brittain and giving Rapid City the 3-2 lead with 7:55 to play in the second.

Heading into the third period, Mychan would scramble for a loose puck between the circles before spinning and firing the puck into the back of the net, knotting the game at 3-3 with 9:21 to play in the final frame. The Eagles would outshoot the Rush 9-3 in the third and force a sudden-death overtime with Mychan's tally.

In the extra session, Rush defenseman Riley Weselowski would be booked for a hooking minor, putting Colorado on a 4-on-3 power play. Joly would finish off a net mouth scramble on a 2-on-1 rush by burying a shot past Vay to give the Eagles the 4-3 win in OT.

The Eagles finished the night going 2-for-6 on the man-advantage, while Rapid City converted on two of their three chances on the power play.

Colorado continues its five-game road trip when they take on the Tulsa Oilers on Saturday, January 6th at 6:05pm MT at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

