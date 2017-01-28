Game Recap --- Colorado Uses Record First Period to Demolish Thunder

January 28, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release





LOVELAND, CO. - The Colorado Eagles scored seven goals in the first period to pace the way to a 9-4 victory over the Wichita Thunder on Saturday. The seven goals tied a team record for goals scored in a single period, as Colorado had previously scored seven goals in a one period against the Rapid City Rush on November 11, 2008. Forward Shawn St-Amant notched two goals and one assist, while fellow forward Casey Pierro-Zabotel registered a goal and three assists in the winning effort. 13 of Colorado's 14 skaters collected at least one point on the night, while six Eagles posted a multi-point game.

Colorado's record-setting first period kicked off just 1:19 into the contest when forward Josh Nicholls fielded an outlet pass from defenseman Matt Register and raced down the slot, beating Wichita goalie Kent Patterson and giving the Eagles the 1-0 lead. Just 18 seconds later, defenseman Michael Sdao barged down the left wing, maneuvered between the circles and laced a wrist shot into the back of the net to extend the Eagles edge to 2-0.

Wichita would find an answer on the power play when forward David Friedmann collected a cross-slot pass and wired the puck past Eagles goaltender Clarke Saunders to cut Colorado's lead to 2-1 at the 7:09 mark of the first period.

It would only take 2:45 for the Eagles to strike back when St-Amant blistered a shot to light the lamp on a 3-on-1 rush in the midst of a 5-on-3 power play to make it a 3-1 Colorado edge. With only 28 seconds having elapsed, Colorado would add its fourth goal of the night, as forward Mitch Homberg converted on the back-half of the 5-on-3 when he popped a puck over the pads of Patterson, extending the Eagles lead to 4-1. The goal would signal the end of the night for Patterson, who would cede the net to Drew Owsley for the duration of the contest.

The change would provide a spark, as forward Ryan Rupert beat Saunders with a shot from the slot at the 10:47 mark of the opening stanza, trimming the Eagles lead to 4-2.

The momentum would swing right back in the Eagles favor on a goal from defenseman Jake Marto on a 2-on-1 rush down the ice, growing the Colorado lead to 5-1 at the 11:19 mark of the first period. The onslaught would continue as another odd-man rush for the Eagles led to a backdoor pass being stuffed home by forward Luke Salazar to bring the Colorado lead to 6-2 with 6:23 remaining in the first period.

St-Amant would nab his second goal of the night when he grabbed a drop pass from Pierro-Zabotel and snapped it past Owsley with 3:53 left in the opening period of play.

The Thunder would jump back on the board at the 4:19 mark of the second period when forward Blake Tatchell spun a backhand shot at the side of the net past Saunders to slice the Eagles lead to 7-3.

Colorado would again earn itself a power play and would again find a way to capitalize, as Register crept down the right circle a buried a shot in the back of the net to put the Eagles up 8-3 with 11:35 remaining in the middle frame.

With time winding down in the second stanza and Colorado back on the man-advantage, an Eagles turnover would land on the tape of Wichita forward Ian Lowe who would lift the puck over the shoulder of Saunders, trimming the Colorado advantage to 8-4.

Heading into the third period, the Eagles would waste little time lighting the lamp again, as Pierro-Zabotel would jam home a loose puck on top of the crease with only 22 seconds gone in the final frame of regulation. Neither team would find the back of the net in the remaining 19:38 and Colorado would hold on to secure the 9-4 victory.

The Eagles will continue their six-game home stand when they take on the Alaska Aces on Wednesday, February 1st at 7:05pm MT at the Budweiser Events Center.

Season tickets for the 2016-17 season are on-sale now and can be reserved with a $50 deposit per seat by calling the Eagles ticket office at 970-686-SHOT (7468). A complete schedule can be found at www.ColoradoEagles.com.

[http://coloradoeagles.com/wp-content/uploads/2013/06/coloradoeagles.png]

Kevin McGlue, Play-By-Play "Voice of the Eagles" COLORADO EAGLES(r) * Ph: (970) 686-7468 * Fax: (970) 674-9549 kmcglue@coloradoeagles.com

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





ECHL Stories from January 28, 2017

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.