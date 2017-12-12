Game Recap --- Colorado Takes Goaltenders\\" Duel in 2-1 Win over Utah

December 12, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) - Colorado Eagles
News Release
LOVELAND, CO. - Ryan Harrison scored the game-winning goal with 1:50 remaining in overtime, as the Colorado Eagles defeated the Utah Grizzlies 2-1. Sam Brittain stopped 28 of the 29 shots he faced in net to collect his fifth win of the season, as Colorado has now earned points in the standings in nine consecutive contests.
Colorado would capitalize on an early power play to notch the game's first goal, as forward Jesse Mychan stuffed home a rebound from the side of the net just 5:15 into the contest to give the Eagles a 1-0 advantage.
Colorado's lead would carry into a second period that would see the Eagles outshoot Utah 12-10, but neither team would be able to light the lamp, sending the Eagles to the dressing room with that same 1-0 lead after 40 minutes of action. Utah would tie things up in the third period when defenseman Ryan Walters fired a slap shot on the power play past Brittain to knot the game at 1-1 at the 6:35 mark of the final frame. The goal would be the only one surrendered in the final 20 minutes of action, forcing sudden-death overtime for the third time in the first six meetings between the two clubs.
After Brittain turned aside back-to-back chances for the Grizzlies, the Eagles would notch the game-winner when Harrison snapped the puck past Carr from between the circles to give Colorado the 2-1 victory.
