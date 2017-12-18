Game Recap --- Brittain Shines in Eagles 2-1 Victory over Kansas City

News Release

KANSAS CITY, MO. - Goaltender Sam Brittain stopped 31 of the 32 shots he faced, as the Colorado Eagles defeated the Kansas City Mavericks 2-1 on Saturday. The win was Brittain's fifth consecutive victory in net and now gives Colorado a win in 11 of the team's last 13 contests. Forward Drayson Bowman posted a goal and an assist, while fellow forward Michael Joly collected a pair of assists in the win.

Colorado was faced with an early challenge when the Eagles were forced to kill off Kansas City's 58 seconds of 5-on-3 power-play time, but Brittain and company would thwart the effort and set up Colorado to claim the game's first goal. The tally would come when Joly drove to the net, creating a rebound in the low-slot that would be fed into the cage by Bowman. The goal would give the Eagles a 1-0 edge with 1:27 remaining in the first period. Mavericks goaltender Tyler Parsons would be shaken up on the play and forced to leave the contest, giving way to Mason McDonald for the duration.

Kansas City evened the score at 1-1 on the power play when forward Mike McMurtry collected a cross-slot pass in the right circle and wired the puck past Eagles goaltender Sam Brittain at the 10:38 mark of the second period.

Colorado would earn a five-minute major power play late in the middle frame, but Kansas City would not allow a single goal to keep it a 1-1 deadlock early in the third period. The Eagles would create an opportunity minutes later, as forward Matt Garbowsky tipped a pass in the slot into the back of the net to put Colorado back on top 2-1 at the 3:52 mark of the final frame.

The Mavericks would pull McDonald in favor of the extra attacker late in regulation, but Brittain would continue his rock-solid play to secure the 2-1 win.

The Eagles finished the night going 0-for-4 on the power play, while Kansas City notched one goal on five opportunities on the man-advantage.

Colorado wraps up its three-game road trip when the Eagles face the Kansas City Mavericks on Sunday, December 17th at 3:05pm MT at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena.

