Game Preview: Orlando Solar Bears vs. Worcester Railers

February 17, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release





WHO:Â Orlando Solar Bears vs. Worcester Railers

VENUE:Â ARS.com Rink at Amway Center, Orlando, Fla.

DATE:Â Saturday, Feb. 17, 7 p.m.

WATCH: My65 Orlando / ECHL.TV

LISTEN:Â OSB Radio via Mixlr

TONIGHT:Â The Solar Bears (22-24-5-1) complete their three-game regular season series against the Worcester Railers (22-21-4-2). Each team has earned a win through the first two games of the series.

PLAYOFF PICTURE:Â Orlando sits in fourth place in the South Division, six points ahead of fifth-place Greenville and sixth-place Norfolk, which each have one game in hand on the Solar Bears. Orlando is also five points back of third-place Atlanta, with two games in hand on the Gladiators.

ESTABLISH THE LEAD:Â A prime focus for the Solar Bears tonight will be to set the tone early against the Railers. Orlando is 10-2-2-0 when holding a lead following the first period; Worcester is 11-0-1-1 under the same conditions.

DZIERKALS PACES BEARS IN SERIES: Through two games against the Railers, Martins Dzierkals leads the way for Orlando with three points (1g-2a) and a +3 rating.

STREAKS:

Hunter Fejes - 5-game assist streak (6a)

Martins Dzierkals - 2-game point streak (1g-2a)

MILESTONES:

Chris Crane - 1 point from 150 career ECHL points (73g-76a)

Adam Phillips - 1 assist from 50 career pro assists

Kale Kerbashian - 2 points from 250 career pro points (91g-157a)

AFFILIATE NOTES:Â The Toronto Marlies (36-12-0-1) lost a tight-checking 3-1 game to Belleville on Friday night and look to bounce back tonight against the Laval Rocket. The Toronto Maple Leafs (35-19-5-0) visit the Pittsburgh Penguins tonight following a 6-3 win over Columbus on Wednesday.

NEXT GAME:Â The Solar Bears take on the Florida Everblades in a Wawa Sunshine Cup Series game on Wednesday, Feb. 21 at the ARS.com Rink at Amway Center at 7 p.m. Single-game tickets for the 2017-18 season are now on sale at the Amway Center box office andÂ ticketmaster.com.

