Game Preview: Orlando Solar Bears vs. Worcester Railers

February 16, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release





WHO:Â Orlando Solar Bears vs. Worcester Railers

VENUE:Â ARS.com Rink at Amway Center, Orlando, Fla.

DATE:Â Friday, Feb. 16, 7 p.m.

WATCH: ECHL.TV

LISTEN:Â ESPN Orlando (580 AM)

TICKETS: CLICK HERE

TONIGHT:Â The Solar Bears (22-23-5-1) square off once more against the Worcester Railers (21-21-4-2) following Thursday night's 4-2 win.

PLAYOFF PICTURE:Â Orlando sits in fourth place in the South Division, six points ahead of fifth-place Greenville, who have one game in hand on the Solar Bears. Orlando is also five points back of third-place Atlanta, with two games in hand on the Gladiators. Both the Swamp Rabbits and Gladiators are in action tonight.

MONFREDO OVER POINT PER GAME IN FEBRUARY:Â Since the start of the month, defenseman Mike Monfredo has been on an offensive tear for the Solar Bears. The veteran blueliner is tied with forward J.J. Piccinich for the team scoring lead in February with eight points (1g-7a) in seven games, and has also logged a +3 rating.

PUCKS TO THE NET: The Solar Bears' 42 shots on goal in Thursday night's game gave Orlando its third consecutive game with 40+ shots on goal. This marks the longest such streak for the Solar Bears this season; Orlando sits eighth in the league and fourth in the Eastern Conference with 33.45 shots on goal per game.

PK LOOKS TO CONTINUE STRONG PLAY: The Solar Bears did a solid job of limiting Worcester's chances on the power play in Thursday's win. The Railers have now gone 10 straight games on the road without a goal on the man advantage - their last road power-play goal came in Worcester's 4-3 win at Adirondack on Dec. 15.

STREAKS:

Hunter Fejes - 4-game assist streak (5a)

J.J. Piccinich - 2-game point streak (1g-1a)

MILESTONES:

Adam Phillips - 1 assist from 50 career pro assists

Kale Kerbashian - 2 points from 250 career pro points (91g-157a)

AFFILIATE NOTES:Â The Toronto Marlies (36-11-0-1) look to push their winning streak to eight games tonight in Belleville against the Senators. The Toronto Maple Leafs (35-19-5-0) doubled up the Columbus Blue Jackets by a 6-3 score on Wednesday night, and travel to Pittsburgh on Saturday to face the Penguins.

NEXT GAME: The Solar Bears are back in action against Worcester on Saturday, Feb. 17 at the ARS.com Rink at Amway Center at 7 p.m. Single-game tickets for the 2017-18 season are now on sale at the Amway Center box office andÂ ticketmaster.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





ECHL Stories from February 16, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.