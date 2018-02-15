Game Preview: Orlando Solar Bears vs. Worcester Railers

WHO:Â Orlando Solar Bears vs. Worcester Railers

VENUE:Â ARS.com Rink at Amway Center, Orlando, Fla.

DATE:Â Thursday, Feb. 15, 7 p.m.

WATCH: ECHL.TV

LISTEN:Â OSB Radio via Mixlr

TODAY:Â The Solar Bears (21-23-5-1) take on the expansion Worcester Railers (21-20-4-2) for the first time in franchise history. The Railers are the ECHL affiliate of the New York Islanders, and make their trip to Orlando with several players contracted through New York and the club's AHL affiliate, the Bridgeport Sound Tigers. Worcester has won six of its last eight games.

PLAYOFF PICTURE:Â Orlando sits in fourth place in the South Division, four points ahead of fifth-place Greenville, which is in action tonight against Manchester and have one game in hand on the Solar Bears. Orlando is also seven points back of third-place Atlanta, with three games in hand on the Gladiators.

SPECIAL TEAMS BATTLE: The Solar Bears can take advantage of a Worcester power play unit that has struggled in particular on the road this season. The Railers have gone nine straight games on the road without a goal on the man advantage - their last road power-play goal came in Worcester's 4-3 win at Adirondack on Dec. 15.

FAMILIAR FACE:Â The Railers possess one player on their roster with ties to the Solar Bears in goaltender Mitch Gillam. Gillam joined Orlando down the stretch last season after completing his collegiate career at Cornell University. The rookie has posted an 8-10-0 record this season for Worcester with a 2.71 goals-against average and a .901 save percentage.

BEREHOWSKY ONE WIN FROM HISTORY:Â Solar Bears head coach Drake Berehowsky only needs one more victory to pass Vince Williams for sole possession of the most coaching wins in ECHL Solar Bears history. With an 80-81-22 record over 183 games, Berehowsky has already coached the most games in franchise history.

STREAKS:

Hunter Fejes - 3-game assist streak (4a)

MILESTONES:

Drake Berehowsky - 1 win to pass Vince Williams (80) for sole possession of most head coaching victories in ECHL Solar Bears history

Adam Phillips - 1 assist from 50 career pro assists

Kale Kerbashian - 2 points from 250 career pro points (91g-157a)

AFFILIATE NOTES:Â The Toronto Marlies (36-11-0-1) closed out a weekend sweep of the Binghamton Devils with a 5-2 victory on Sunday, and are now the winners of seven straight. The Marlies resume play on Friday at Belleville against the Senators. The Toronto Maple Leafs (35-19-5-0) doubled up the Columbus Blue Jackets by a 6-3 score on Wednesday night, and travel to Pittsburgh on Saturday to face the Penguins.

NEXT GAME: The Solar Bears are back in action against Worcester on Friday, Feb. 16 at the ARS.com Rink at Amway Center at 7 p.m. Single-game tickets for the 2017-18 season are now on sale at the Amway Center box office andÂ ticketmaster.com.

